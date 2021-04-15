Bonne Terre Garden Club plans Arbor Day times two

Trees.
In the Parkland, they might be so profuse as to be taken for granted, or appreciated only in passing for their beauty, usefulness and as a place to hold swings and bird feeders.
Bonne Terre Garden Club is celebrating all the reasons to appreciate trees during not one, but two Arbor Day celebrations. First State Community Bank and Terre Du Lac Association are key sponsors.
On April 24, the 86-year-old garden club will hold its traditional Arbor Day event at the Terre Du Lac Firehouse, 409 Champs Elysees Dr., 10 a.m.-noon, where they’ll distribute free trees from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC’s) George O. White State Nursery, located near Licking.
The garden club will, on the following Saturday on May 1, be offering another tree-giveaway, Arbor Day event at Bonne Terre Senior Center in Veterans Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Missouri-native trees to be distributed will include redbud, river birch, tulip poplar, ninebark, arrowwood viburnum, grey dogwood, persimmon, red mulberry and deciduous holly.
“Becky Fletcher, a resource forester for our area with the conservation department’s Fredericktown office will be on hand at both events in Terre Du Lac and Bonne Terre,” said Bev Pinson, the garden club’s Arbor Day Committee chairwoman. “She’ll be bringing the planting instructions for the trees -- how to plant, where to plant, what they need.”
People can even drive up and retrieve a tree while staying in their car, if they prefer to follow social-distancing practices.
In addition to free trees, attendees in Terre Du Lac can take advantage of a plant sale, bake sale and 50-50 raffle.
If the Terre Du Lac event April 24 doesn’t fit into the spring activity calendar, Bonne Terre Garden Club members will be reprising a smaller-scale event at the Bonne Terre Senior Center building in Veterans Park from 10 a.m.-noon the next Saturday, on May 1.
In addition to free trees, North County students will offer Arbor Day poems chosen by their principals, and children will plant a symbolic Arbor Day tree at a location to be determined by the Bonne Terre Parks Department Director Terry Cole, Pinson said.
“We’ve been having great success with the Arbor Day Celebration at the Terre Du Lac Firehouse,” said Pinson. “We have many members from Terre Du Lac, and we’d like to invite more Bonne Terre and surrounding area residents to join our club. To that end, we joined the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce and worked with them to add this year’s Bonne Terre event, and they’ve been great to work with. We’re so glad we joined the Chamber.”
Pinson, who stressed that both events are very family-friendly, said anyone interested in gardening is welcome to apply for membership to the federated garden club. Applications will be available at the Terre Du Lac and Bonne Terre events.
Vice President Anna Hatridge said that their club doesn’t require Bonne Terre residency. “We’d like to see more membership from Bonne Terre, actually, because that’s where the club got its start,” she said.
Membership is $20 a year, couples $30, and additional membership is included to Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, Central Region Southeast District of Missouri, and National Garden Clubs Inc. The group meets monthly at the Bonne Terre Senior Center building at Veterans Park, with additional gatherings when activities and field trips are planned.
The garden club has been celebrating Arbor Day with community events for the last six years, although last year’s Arbor Day celebration was unfortunately cancelled due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.
The Arbor Day Celebration has benefitted from a variety of local sponsors, donors and supporters: Anna Hatridge of Treasure Emporium; Mike Marler and David Crook of The Market in Terre Du Lac; Mike and Shelly of Miller’s Quick Shop; Lori Pope of Terre Du Lac Association; the Terre Du Lac Association Board; Terre Du Lac Country Club and Pro Shop; Terre Du Lac Public Works Department; Terre Du Lac Fire Department; Terre Du Lac Police Department; Cary Combs of Nash Realty; Terry Cole with Bonne Terre Parks Department; City of Bonne Terre; Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce; Bonne Terre Save A Lot and Terre Du Lac Dollar General.
Bonne Terre Garden Club is led by President Barb Weinhold, vice president Hatridge, secretaries Carol Chambliss and Pinson, corresponding secretary Marge Candelara and treasurer Brenda Willard.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.