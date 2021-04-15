Bonne Terre Garden Club plans Arbor Day times two

People can even drive up and retrieve a tree while staying in their car, if they prefer to follow social-distancing practices.

In addition to free trees, attendees in Terre Du Lac can take advantage of a plant sale, bake sale and 50-50 raffle.

If the Terre Du Lac event April 24 doesn’t fit into the spring activity calendar, Bonne Terre Garden Club members will be reprising a smaller-scale event at the Bonne Terre Senior Center building in Veterans Park from 10 a.m.-noon the next Saturday, on May 1.

In addition to free trees, North County students will offer Arbor Day poems chosen by their principals, and children will plant a symbolic Arbor Day tree at a location to be determined by the Bonne Terre Parks Department Director Terry Cole, Pinson said.

“We’ve been having great success with the Arbor Day Celebration at the Terre Du Lac Firehouse,” said Pinson. “We have many members from Terre Du Lac, and we’d like to invite more Bonne Terre and surrounding area residents to join our club. To that end, we joined the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce and worked with them to add this year’s Bonne Terre event, and they’ve been great to work with. We’re so glad we joined the Chamber.”