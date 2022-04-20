Bonne Terre gears up for Arbor Day

For 87 years, Bonne Terre Garden Club has been promoting initiatives to enhance the public’s enjoyment of plants and trees, and in honor of Arbor Day, members are planning two Saturdays of tree celebration this week and next.

On Saturday, the garden club will hold its traditional Arbor Day event at the Terre Du Lac Firehouse, 409 Champs Elysees Dr., 10 a.m.-noon, where they’ll distribute trees from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC’s) George O. White State Nursery (located near Licking.) They’ll also have plants and baked goods for sale.

On the following Saturday, the garden club is offering additional native trees for free, as well as a plant and bake sale at Bonne Terre Senior Center in Veterans Park behind city hall, 10 a.m.-noon.

In addition to free trees, Bonne Terre Garden Club member Bev Pinson said, about 16 North County students will offer small Arbor Day poems, and they will plant a symbolic Arbor Day tree at a location to be determined by Bonne Terre Parks Director Kenny Farkas.

Becky Fletcher, a resource forester for the Missouri Department of Conservation, will be on hand to answer questions about the trees, their planting and their care. Pinson said trees will be given first-come, first-serve. They’ll have 50 white flowering dogwood, 50 redbud trees, 25 elderberry, 25 ninebark and 10 hazelnut trees.

“The weather’s supposed to be beautiful this Saturday,” Pinson said, “so God willing, we’ll be outside in the bright sunshine.”

Pinson said the garden club is hoping to send the message about just how important trees are.

“I know land is developed and that can be a good thing, but we’re also destroying habitat for animals and taking away green space that provides oxygen, reduces pollution and increases property values,” Pinson said. “And when you think of how kids need to learn these things, too — they play in and under trees. They protect our homes, they play a part in keeping them cool in the summer.”

Pinson said the club has been talking with Bonne Terre’s council about the possibility of the old mining town becoming a member of Tree City USA.

“I’ve already met with the city council and they’re interested in it. All we need to do is get them more information. They seem to be on board with the idea,” she said.

Pinson said anyone interested in gardening is welcome to apply for membership to the federated garden club. Applications will be available at the Terre Du Lac and Bonne Terre events.

Membership is $20 a year, couples $30, and additional membership is included to Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, Central Region Southeast District of Missouri, and National Garden Clubs Inc. The group meets monthly at the Senior Center building at Veterans Park, with additional gatherings when activities and field trips are planned. They take care of the Blue Star Memorial, and plantings around town such as at the Senior Nutrition Center and the library.

Pinson said sponsors this year include First State Community Bank, which bought the trees, and much help was provided by Terre Du Lac Association, Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leigha Head and Farkas.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

