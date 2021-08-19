Bonne Terre gears up for Block Party

Get ready to rock around the block.
Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce is organizing its first Downtown Block Party featuring live music, a side-by-side (SxS) show, fantastic food, vendor booths and kids’ activities along Division and School streets, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 28.
“It's really to get the community together and showcase our downtown, because we are already trying to write several different grants to redo downtown,” said Leigha Head, director of the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce. “We hope, when we have more people coming downtown, the state will start to see we need new sidewalks, light posts, and other ways we can invest in this historic commercial district.”
Head said the SxS show that night is open to anyone who signs up and registers for $10 at Off Road Nutrition, 31 W. School St., starting at 4 p.m. The show will take place along School Street, and participants will get a chance to win “Side by Side Best in Show” with a prize donated by Midwest Sports Center.
The judging takes place through the purchase of tickets to vote on their favorite SxS. It’s a dollar a ticket, six tickets for $5 and arm’s length donations for $20. Proceeds collected will go to the newly-formed Bonne Terre Downtown District Association.
“And that’s not all we’ll have, we'll make it great,” Head said, adding Sweetwater Holler will provide the music, and North County School District’s Raiderettes and cheerleaders will also perform.
There’s a plan to have old fire trucks set up for kids to explore and take pictures with, a few bounce houses and they’re working on getting a bubble machine.
Anyone who works up an appetite can support a non-profit’s charity food stand, or take advantage of one of the many food trucks that will be parked around Pizza 101 and Corner Pocket.
“We think Shared Blessings might be serving tacos, we have Project Graduation setting up and the Friends Betterment Committee is also setting up to sell food, there’s sure to be cotton candy and barbecue," Head said. “No one will leave hungry that night.”
Sponsors for the Block Party include First State Community Bank, Pizza 101 South, Designs by Shama, The Corner Pocket, R.B.'s Western Package Store, Astral Valley Art Park, and Easy Own Homes.
