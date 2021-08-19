Bonne Terre gears up for Block Party

Get ready to rock around the block.

Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce is organizing its first Downtown Block Party featuring live music, a side-by-side (SxS) show, fantastic food, vendor booths and kids’ activities along Division and School streets, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 28.

“It's really to get the community together and showcase our downtown, because we are already trying to write several different grants to redo downtown,” said Leigha Head, director of the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce. “We hope, when we have more people coming downtown, the state will start to see we need new sidewalks, light posts, and other ways we can invest in this historic commercial district.”

Head said the SxS show that night is open to anyone who signs up and registers for $10 at Off Road Nutrition, 31 W. School St., starting at 4 p.m. The show will take place along School Street, and participants will get a chance to win “Side by Side Best in Show” with a prize donated by Midwest Sports Center.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The judging takes place through the purchase of tickets to vote on their favorite SxS. It’s a dollar a ticket, six tickets for $5 and arm’s length donations for $20. Proceeds collected will go to the newly-formed Bonne Terre Downtown District Association.