Try 1 month for 99¢
Bonne Terre City Hall
File photo

The Bonne Terre City Council held a short meeting Monday night.

In this meeting, it was decided that a town hall meeting will be held on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at city hall to discuss the property tax issue on the April 2 ballot. Because this is a town hall meeting, citizens are encouraged to attend to discuss their stance on the property tax issue.

A resolution passed that affirms that the city council supports the renovation and the eventual donation and acceptance of the renovated firehouse and headquarters from Sharo Shirshekan to the City of Bonne Terre.

A bill was approved to grant the authorization of Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay to execute a contract with Flynn Drilling Company for the repair of Well 3.

A bill to approve amendments regarding the Orchard Apartments fell through, and as of now, no actions will be followed through.

A motion was passed to approve the request of the Bonne Terre Space Museum to close East School Street from First State Community Bank to Mario’s on March 16.

The council is also now accepting bids for roof replacement on the Parkview Apartments in Bonne Terre.

The meeting, which began at 6:02 p.m., adjourned for its closed session at 6:48 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rachel Gann is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at rgann@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
1

Load comments