The staff at the Bonne Terre Memorial Library are excited to share their holiday decorations with the public this winter. The theme for this season’s decorations is Alice in Wonderland.
Beverly King, the Special Projects manager at the Bonne Terre library, is credited for the decorations around the library. King claims that she is not a crafty person by nature, but says that the library really brings it out in her. She is driven by a desire to bring the library to life. The fun decorations around the library makes a more appealing and welcoming environment to both children and adults.
King has worked at the library for three years. When she started decorating for the library, she was only handling the bulletin board. Over time, she took on more of the library’s space, and is now responsible for a majority of the decorations.
According to the library staff, the children of the community love the decorations. Even parents and adults have complimented and praised her work. She has even had teachers ask her to come in and decorate their classrooms.
The Alice in Wonderland decorations are seasonal, and will be changed when spring rolls around. Staff are looking forward to changing it up in the coming seasons, and getting creative with how they decorate the library.
