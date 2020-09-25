Bonne Terre loses longtime employee

“I try to be fair,” Hackworth said. “If I am going to tell somebody they did something wrong, there is a list of the minimum standards with a checklist and if they match all of that stuff they will pass. I try to be fair with it.”

Hackworth was hired in as an equipment operator in 1981 at $4.25 an hour, he said. He operated a backhoe for the city for 19 years, performing work for the street, water and sewer departments. In 1994, he worked on a crew to install 100 new fire hydrants in town and helped remove the old underground fire hydrants, which were very rare. He also oversaw and worked on a concrete crew for sidewalks and curbing.

In 1999, under Jeff Jeude as city administrator, he was asked to come on at city hall for part of his work day to handle inspector duties. The other half of the day he continued as an equipment operator. He said people would call almost daily, the title companies and other entities who would need information.

“I kind of took that from the city administrators and did it for a year and a half or so and when the budget came back around Jeude moved me to city hall permanently,” Hackworth said. “He was doing stuff and they needed someone who could be around the office on a full-time basis to handle those duties.”