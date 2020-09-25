Bonne Terre loses longtime employee

The city of Bonne Terre has lost a longtime employee and friend. Bonne Terre Buildings Inspector Dwayne Hackworth, who started working with the city of Bonne Terre in September 1981, passed away Thursday at the age of 59.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, 3-9 p.m., at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home at 1116 N. Desloge Dr. in Desloge. A masonic service will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. at the same location. A funeral service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the same location. C. Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires face mask or coverings to be worn at all times.
“Dwayne will be missed terribly by the City and citizens of Bonne Terre,” City Administrator Shawn Kay said. “He could be counted on as a resource of facts and historical information about the city. Most importantly, he will be remembered and loved as a friend to all.”
Hackworth was interviewed extensively in Fall 2018, and commented on his at-that-time 37 years of service to the city.
“We have gone through a lot of city managers and most of the city employees when I was hired in and worked with are gone,” recalled Hackworth. “I think there are only three of us still alive. Through my time here I have seen a lot of people and have seen a lot of things.”
His title and duties might have changed, and changed again, according to whose name was on the city administrator’s office door and how they envisioned city operations, but Hackworth maintained a sense of integrity and fairness with his position.
“I try to be fair,” Hackworth said. “If I am going to tell somebody they did something wrong, there is a list of the minimum standards with a checklist and if they match all of that stuff they will pass. I try to be fair with it.”
Hackworth was hired in as an equipment operator in 1981 at $4.25 an hour, he said. He operated a backhoe for the city for 19 years, performing work for the street, water and sewer departments. In 1994, he worked on a crew to install 100 new fire hydrants in town and helped remove the old underground fire hydrants, which were very rare. He also oversaw and worked on a concrete crew for sidewalks and curbing.
In 1999, under Jeff Jeude as city administrator, he was asked to come on at city hall for part of his work day to handle inspector duties. The other half of the day he continued as an equipment operator. He said people would call almost daily, the title companies and other entities who would need information.
“I kind of took that from the city administrators and did it for a year and a half or so and when the budget came back around Jeude moved me to city hall permanently,” Hackworth said. “He was doing stuff and they needed someone who could be around the office on a full-time basis to handle those duties.”
By 2000 Hackworth was a full-time inspector for the city and was overseeing zoning, building permits and floodplain issues. Once Jim Eaton took over as interim city administrator, Hackworth attended every meeting Eaton took part in with agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Hackworth said he continued with his inspector duties, but had to also enforce code for high weeds in town and vehicles that were derelict. He explained that when Larry Barton came in as city administrator he decided code issues were for the police department to handle and titled him as a building inspector again.
In addition to working with the city, Hackworth also worked at Boyer Funeral Home, helping out with various tasks. While growing up his dad was a 50-year member of the fire department and he joined the auxiliary fire department when he was 12 years old. He spent more than a quarter-century as a firefighter, EMT, training officer and captain.
He helped with a number of city projects, including the lighting system at Bonne Terre City Park and Bonne Terre Lakeview Park. He has helped with other city electrical issues and transitioning city property lights to energy-saving LEDs.
He was a member of the Masonic lodge, a past member of the Eagles and Elks and was on the board of directors of the cemetery. He was involved in many more groups over the years. Hackworth helped many times with traffic control at fires and accidents. He was the city’s representative on the SEMO Transportation Advisory Council and was on the St. Francois County Environmental Corporation Board.
He was predeceased by his father Billy N. Hackworth. He is survived by his mother Barbara Hackworth (Miller); his wife Julie Hackworth (Pratte); his children, Jennifer Lynn Anderson (Joshua) and Jason Hackworth; his grandsons, Holden and Porter Anderson; his parents-in-law, Larry and Lois Pratte; his siblings-in-law, Bruce and Julie Pratte; and and also Kattrina. He is also survived by several other relatives and special friends.
In lieu of flowers, the memorials may be directed to the Centenary United Methodist Church in Bonne Terre.
