A Bonne Terre man was injured in a Saturday afternoon one-vehicle crash that took place on southbound U.S. 67 south of Old Orchard in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred when a southbound 2018 Ford Mustang driven by Cody R. Davis, 27, lost control and began sliding, traveling off the right side of the roadway and striking a rock bluff.

Davis, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital-South where he was treated for serious injuries.

The patrol reports that Davis' Mustang was totaled.

