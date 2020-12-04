Bonne Terre parade set for Monday

With a theme recognizing hometown heroes — first responders, military and front-line workers in the fight against the coronavirus — Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s 41st annual Christmas Parade is set to take to the streets at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Leigha Head, the chamber’s executive director, said as of Thursday, 25 entries are slated for the parade route so far.
“Last year, we had around 40 entries. The number of float entries is down this year since people aren’t having the usual float-building get-togethers, but we will have the VFW with their flag procession, we have the Knights of Columbus nativity scene, and of course, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there,” Head said. “And the marching band, cheerleaders and Raiderettes are all entered, which is always a fantastic tradition. We love to see all the kids.”
There’s still time to participate in the holiday pageant that travels through town. The deadline to sign up is Monday at 10 a.m., and everyone who enters a float, walks, sings, plays music or drives in it is welcome, as long as the entries are decorated with holiday cheer.
“I’ll get entries in on Monday morning, we always do, so I’m expecting maybe five more or so,” Head said. “It’s been obviously a different year, but this year, one thing we’ve always done is charge $10 for entry, but we’re waiving the fee for our chamber members this year.
"Economically, some of them might need a break and we want to make it easy for them.”
Community parades are generally picky about live Santas, and Bonne Terre’s parade is the same. No other Santas – save stuffed Santas or fake Santas-- will be allowed in any other entries so that the real Santa and Mrs. Claus, can ride in grand style on the chamber’s own parade float, saving the best for last.
Also, for safety purposes, the Chamber asks parade participants to refrain from throwing anything from their moving vehicles, and hand-toss items alongside the float instead.
The “Christmas Salute” parade only requires a $10 entry fee for non-chamber members. For those who want their parade entry listed for competition, cash prizes of $200 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third will be judged and awarded to the best-decorated floats that followed the theme.
To get the skinny on the rules and details, download parade entry forms and find more information, parade entrants should visit https://files.constantcontact.com/815c53af201/f28c0664-58f4-4973-b980-9a607ac4d67f.pdf and return the completed form to the chamber office located at 41 Young St., along with non-members’ $10 entry fee.
The day of the parade, all entries need to check in on Benham Street at the entrance to Veterans Park beginning at 5:30 p.m., where organizers will provide line-up numbers located behind the police station.
Once the signal is given, the long procession will make its way from the intersection of Desoto Rd and Division Street, proceeding south on Division to Main Street, and east on Main to the Bonne Terre Post Office. The parade will disperse at Bicentennial Park in front of the Bonne Terre Post Office.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
