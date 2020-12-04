Bonne Terre parade set for Monday

With a theme recognizing hometown heroes — first responders, military and front-line workers in the fight against the coronavirus — Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s 41st annual Christmas Parade is set to take to the streets at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Leigha Head, the chamber’s executive director, said as of Thursday, 25 entries are slated for the parade route so far.

“Last year, we had around 40 entries. The number of float entries is down this year since people aren’t having the usual float-building get-togethers, but we will have the VFW with their flag procession, we have the Knights of Columbus nativity scene, and of course, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there,” Head said. “And the marching band, cheerleaders and Raiderettes are all entered, which is always a fantastic tradition. We love to see all the kids.”

There’s still time to participate in the holiday pageant that travels through town. The deadline to sign up is Monday at 10 a.m., and everyone who enters a float, walks, sings, plays music or drives in it is welcome, as long as the entries are decorated with holiday cheer.