The Annual Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet is set for Jan. 19 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Berry Road in Bonne Terre.
The banquet is held each year to honor individuals in the community who have gone above and beyond in their service to the community and the surrounding area.
Appetizers will be served at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will follow at 6 p.m. Estimated time of the awards to start will be about 7 p.m. There will be live entertainment from the band JIM-N-I.
The event is hosted by the Knights of Columbus, and Jason Loughary will be serving as the master of ceremonies. The awards that will be presented this year include the 110 Percent Award, the Business Leader of the Year, the Elite Service Award, the Home Town Hero Award, the Lifetime Hall of Fame, the Service Above Self Award, the Citizen of the Year, and several other special chamber awards.
The banquet is open to the public, and being a chamber member is not required. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door.
For more information or to reserve and purchase seats, contact Leigha Head at 573-358-4000, or email her at btchamberofcommer@yahoo.com, or stop by the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce office at 30 North Allen Street.
