A project to improve Berry Road in Bonne Terre is in its early stages.
At their first stoplight, turning left onto Benham Street from Berry Road, North County school buses frequently line up, blocking traffic and backing up the buses.
The goal is to widen the road at the intersection to extend the southbound left turn lane, so that the turn lane can be less packed with vehicles, and to add a curb and gutter system on the east side to catch stormwater drainage.
On Berry Road, the bus barn on school mornings releases nearly 36 buses that drive south, where some turn left onto Route K, and some turn right onto Highway 47. This can also congest traffic in the afternoon, when school is dismissed.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) will help pay for the project, which is estimated to be about $130,000.
When asked how much space will be added, Senior Project Engineer of Taylor Engineering Tim Robb estimated 100 feet.
Missouri Department of Transportation is reviewing the project for approval, and bidding takes place in April, leading to the project’s execution in May until August, before the school year begins. During the hours of the day where the project is being worked on, Berry Road will have one lane shut down, and traffic will be directed west to Hazel Street.
“It’s best that we get this done in the summer, before school, so we don’t have to misdirect traffic for it,” City Administrator Shawn Kay said.
The city also wants to keep as much water as possible out of the lift station on the east side near Dairy Queen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.