Berry Road

From Berry Road, buses often line up to turn on Benham Street in the morning and afternoon on school days.

 Matthew Morey, Daily Journal

A project to improve Berry Road in Bonne Terre is in its early stages.

At their first stoplight, turning left onto Benham Street from Berry Road, North County school buses frequently line up, blocking traffic and backing up the buses.

The goal is to widen the road at the intersection to extend the southbound left turn lane, so that the turn lane can be less packed with vehicles, and to add a curb and gutter system on the east side to catch stormwater drainage.

On Berry Road, the bus barn on school mornings releases nearly 36 buses that drive south, where some turn left onto Route K, and some turn right onto Highway 47. This can also congest traffic in the afternoon, when school is dismissed.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) will help pay for the project, which is estimated to be about $130,000.

When asked how much space will be added, Senior Project Engineer of Taylor Engineering Tim Robb estimated 100 feet.

Missouri Department of Transportation is reviewing the project for approval, and bidding takes place in April, leading to the project’s execution in May until August, before the school year begins. During the hours of the day where the project is being worked on, Berry Road will have one lane shut down, and traffic will be directed west to Hazel Street.

“It’s best that we get this done in the summer, before school, so we don’t have to misdirect traffic for it,” City Administrator Shawn Kay said.

The city also wants to keep as much water as possible out of the lift station on the east side near Dairy Queen.

