Bonne Terre readies for Monday parade

Perhaps the longest-running Christmas Parade in St. Francois County, Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s theme for the Dec. 6 festivities will be “A Country Christmas.”

The parade will start at 7 p.m., although the lawn parties are usually well underway by that time and spectators’ lawn chairs were set up by the curb hours before the first float makes its way down Division Street. There’s still time to get in on the action, the deadline to enter a float is that morning at 10 a.m., and the details can be found at https://conta.cc/2Y6PaQO.

The “Country Christmas” parade only requires a $10 entry fee for non-chamber members.

For those who want their parade entry listed for competition, cash prizes of $200 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third will be judged and awarded to the best-decorated floats that followed the theme.

As always, to avoid confusing children, no other Santas – save stuffed Santas or fake Santas— will be allowed in any other entries so that the real Santa and Mrs. Claus, who bring up the rear of the parade, can ride in grand style on the Chamber’s own parade float, saving the best for last. Also, for safety purposes, the Chamber asks parade participants to refrain from throwing anything from their moving vehicles, and hand-toss items alongside the float instead.

To get the skinny on the rules and details, download parade entry forms and find more information, parade entrants should visit https://conta.cc/2Y6PaQO and return the completed form to the Chamber office located at 41 Young St., or, if mailed, to the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 175, Bonne Terre, MO 63628 along with non-members’ $10 entry fee.

The day of the parade, all entries need to check in on Benham Street at the entrance to Veterans Park beginning at 5:30 p.m., where Chamber staff will provide line-up numbers located behind the police station.

Once the signal is given, the long procession will make its way from the intersection of De Soto Rd and Division Street, where the band is forming, and proceed south on Division to Main Street, then east on Main to the Bonne Terre Post Office. The parade will disperse at Centennial Park in front of the Bonne Terre Post Office.

Brian Boyer, longtime Chamber Board member and life-long Bonne Terrian, is co-chairing the parade committee with David Bahr, and estimates they’ve been doing it for about 10 years now. He said even though it can be hectic putting everything in order for the grand march, he’s glad to be able to be a part of holiday memory-making for local families.

“I can remember, that was one of the events that you packed up as a family and you just went to, and I remember my dad kind of wandering off and going and talking to people,” he said. “And it's fun that I can, you know, watch my kids be able to go to it and enjoy it. I enjoyed it with my mom and dad. And who knows, maybe my kids and their kids will someday be watching the parade together, too.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

