Bonne Terre responders remediate hazardous material

Bonne Terre Police Department and Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department responded Tuesday morning to a report of hazardous material spilled from a tanker near the Highway 47-Division Street intersection. Traffic was detoured for about half an hour.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tanker was said to be hauling sodium hydroxide from Buckman Laboratories in Cadet to East St. Louis, to be picked up and hauled by another truck.

The truck driver waiting on the scene for the responders to remediate the spill said he had made it from Buckman Labs to the intersection, when he noticed the cap must have come off the top of the tank and the sloshing of the fluid during the stop made the sodium hydroxide shoot out the top. He immediately pulled over and reported the incident, waiting patiently on the side of the road until he could continue his deliveries for the rest of the day.

Sodium hydroxide, also known as lye or caustic soda, is often used in cleaning products and to make paper and aluminum products. If it comes into contact with the body, it can cause severe burns.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.