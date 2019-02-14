Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay spoke for 30 minutes about the city's property tax proposal during a second town hall meeting prior to the regular monthly city council meeting Monday night. The issue will go before voters in April.
This was the second town hall meeting on the topic. About 30 residents listened to the presentation which was also livestreamed to the city's Facebook Page.
With a slideshow display on the screen behind Kay, he began with a short history of Bonne Terre which started out as a lead mining town.
“Lead mining is gone, but the people are still here,” he said. “The people are the jewel of this community.”
The city of Bonne Terre, he said, used to have a property tax in 1917 at .05 percent. It was eventually replaced by a sales tax, which officials at that time thought would be more beneficial. It was at a time when downtown was flourishing and Western Auto was still there.
“I hope to explain to you what the state of the city finances are, and what the possible benefits of passing the property tax are,” he said.
The property tax, he said, was put on the ballot several times beginning in the 1990s, since the council members knew that eventually they wouldn’t have enough money for the community. The proposals were always voted down.
“We’re at the end of our rope,” Kay said.
To demonstrate this, he compared many expenses from 1994 that are even more expensive now.
He compared the city revenue from 1994 with the revenue from 2017. The total revenue for 1994 was at $1.8 million, and the revenue from 2017 was the same.
“There’s a difference of about $1,400,” he added.
Even though the city made much more in sales tax in 2017, at $494,000, than in 1994 at $261,000, the operating costs were much higher.
For example, the capital tax used for street repaving in 1994 was $60,000, and nearly twice as much was used in 2017.
The oil price has nearly tripled, so the cost of the trash trucks, public works vehicles, and safety vehicles has gone up.
He cited the increase in the minimum wage, only $4.35 in 1994, as another example of increased money spent by the community to pay for workers.
“Revenue for the city has remained flat, and the cost has risen,” he concluded.
The sales tax in Bonne Terre, at 2 percent, he continued, is the same as Farmington, and 0.5 percent less than Desloge. Since Desloge and Farmington both have a Walmart, and more commerce overall, their sales tax brings in much more income than Bonne Terre’s.
The next slide displayed the property tax of the surrounding six communities, ranging from 0.3352 percent, to 0.9073. He took the average of these to arrive at the proposed Bonne Terre property tax of 0.5701.
He determined that the passage of the tax could potentially bring in $190,000.
He then showed the math equation used on the board to calculate how much the tax would cost each individual person.
“If anyone wanted to call me, I’d be happy to look up your assessed valuation,” he said.
The rest of the speech was spent giving examples of some of the projects that could benefit from such a tax.
He started by showing what the tax dollars have been spent on. Some examples including street repaving, water treatment plants, water line extensions, and wastewater treatment upgrades.
“One of them I left off but probably shouldn’t have were our new water meters we put in a couple years ago, which let us know that everyone is being metered fairly, which cost $400,000,” he said. “We know exactly how much your daily use is, so if you have some questions, feel free to call us.”
Some projects in planning included a new water main and connections on Dover Street and Short Street to improve the water quality in both areas.
A Berry Road and Benham Street intersection upgrade would also improve wastewater and traffic flow, and another UV system upgrade at the wastewater treatment plant, required by the state to kill bacteria in water before it goes into Big River.
Other projects listed were stormwater infrastructure upgrades, relining of sanitary sewer systems, continued street upgrades and a sidewalk replacement program.
Another benefit to the property tax would be more opportunities for grants, and a rehabilitation of the downtown business district.
“I would like to see that (downtown) full again, full of mom and pops, maybe a bakery, some boutiques, a cigar bar, a pizza restaurant,” he said.
A general benefit was economic development, and the creation of a portfolio for the city, that would act like a resume for businesses.
“Many of you are applying for a job, putting in resumes to get them,” he said. “Wouldn’t it be great if we had a resume for the city of Bonne Terre we could put out for a prospective business?” If we could bring these businesses in, it would give us a place to work. It would save us money on gas, and maybe we’d have a better quality of life for our family."
He said the property tax revenue would also give them more flexibility for the budget.
He reminded the audience that he is still working on a steering committee that he had mentioned at the last town hall meeting. Anyone interested in joining the tax promotion committee should call city hall at 573-358-2254. Additional town hall meetings will be held at 2 p.m. March 9 and 7 p.m. March 28.
“I would love for my kids to grow up in this city and see Bonne Terre for jewel it really is. To see the people for the jewel they really are,” he said. “I want this for all our children, and I believe we can make it happen.”
