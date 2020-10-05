Bonne Terre sees ISO rating drop

Bonne Terre’s ISO rating has dropped, which often means insurance savings for property owners and business people. Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department Chief David Pratte let Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce members know recently what the ISO rating could mean for them.
The Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating takes into account a department’s ability to battle fires, and Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department (BRBTFD) was visited last winter.
Pratte explained the department comprises about 50% of the score, the city’s water system determines 40% and the 911 Center’s abilities comprise about 10% of the score. The lower the rating, the better able the department has been determined to fight fires, and Pratte indicated he is enthusiastic about bringing it down further with the next ISO visit, although the department’s rating dropped from a 7 to a 5/10.
“Throughout part of the rural area, it dropped from 9 or 10 to 5, so that’s a huge savings for our business and property owners,” he said. “On the business side is where the effort is focused, because that’s where there’s big money. If you had a fire at SwingAway (the factory), the ability for the fire department to put it out is what they look at.”
Pratte said anyone driving around Bonne Terre might notice the fire hydrants have been painted and serviced.
“Our city water supply and fire hydrants were looked at, the color of hydrant tells the department how the water flows from that hydrant,” he said. “The city workers have really worked hard to keep our water supply corrected, and the hydrants up to date and working well. They’ve done a marvelous job.”
Other aspects that helped BRBTFD drop the ISO rating included the 911 Center’s improved performance, thanks in part to a tax that was passed to expand the emergency communication facility that serves St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties. Merging the Bonne Terre and Big River fire departments also helped improve firefighters’ numbers, their ability to pump water, the equipment and their general ability to fight fire.
“As I said, it’s a 5/10 rating, so if you look at our fire station and where it’s sitting, five miles from any given point is a Class 5,” Pratte said. “If you get past that five miles, the number changes, because the ability to get our apparatus, manpower and water there also changes.”
Pratte said one of the nice things about the ISO visit is that it shows areas for improvement, and “as we look back on the process, we didn’t keep real good training records, so we’ve changed our processes to reflect the good training that’s always ongoing. We’ve done the training, but we haven’t logged it. In five years, they’ll be back to grade us and I hope our logged training will win us another reduced point.”
The community support the three stations have received has been overwhelming, Pratte said.
“Our business people in this town have been more than wonderful in the past three or four years in their support of the fire service,” he said. “It’s what makes things better for everyone. It’s a handshake. I’m there when you need me, and when I need you, you’re there for me.”
Pratte said he hoped some day, the department could be tax-supported completely, since not everyone who needs a rural fire tag will buy one.
“We’re looking into a community vote, but I want to research it properly and consult with people,” he said. “I don’t want to ask for a penny we don’t need. I want adequate stuff, not a million-dollar firetruck. It’s not just to put people to work, it’s to support our fire service and keep the equipment for our firefighters up to date so they can be safe and go home to their families.”
