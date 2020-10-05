Bonne Terre sees ISO rating drop

“Our city water supply and fire hydrants were looked at, the color of hydrant tells the department how the water flows from that hydrant,” he said. “The city workers have really worked hard to keep our water supply corrected, and the hydrants up to date and working well. They’ve done a marvelous job.”

Other aspects that helped BRBTFD drop the ISO rating included the 911 Center’s improved performance, thanks in part to a tax that was passed to expand the emergency communication facility that serves St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties. Merging the Bonne Terre and Big River fire departments also helped improve firefighters’ numbers, their ability to pump water, the equipment and their general ability to fight fire.

“As I said, it’s a 5/10 rating, so if you look at our fire station and where it’s sitting, five miles from any given point is a Class 5,” Pratte said. “If you get past that five miles, the number changes, because the ability to get our apparatus, manpower and water there also changes.”