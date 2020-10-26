Bonne Terre set for Cookie Trail

Anyone who needs a break from pandemic woes, election acrimony and economic volatility can look forward to …cookies. Lots of cookies. Two weeks from Friday.
The Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Cookie Trail is in the works for Nov. 13-14, and there’s still time for businesses to claim a spot on the cookie trail map if they contact the Chamber, 573-358-4000, before close of business on Friday, Oct. 30. To become a map-stop, the cost is $25 for Bonne Terre Chamber members and $45 for non-member businesses.
What’s a cookie trail? A sugar-rush of visiting businesses, collecting stamps, munching on free cookies and shopping.
Sweet-toothed participants obtain a map of cookie-serving businesses —which are mostly in Bonne Terre— and visit enough of them between Friday and Saturday to gain entry in a drawing for “Bonne Terre Bucks,” which can be spent at area businesses. The visits can be done on one day, or split between Friday and Saturday.
Bonne Terre Chamber’s executive director, Leigha Head, said last year, they gave out three, $100 certificates for local loot.
“This is a way to support local businesses, especially during this pandemic,” Head said. “We thought about a virtual event, but we figured people are still out and about, they can still socially-distance at their locations, and they can be wearing their masks. It seems like everyone can still stay safe, and win those Bonne Terre Bucks.”
Participating businesses who appear on the map agree to serve cookies to visitors who arrive during the two days. Head said businesses can choose to stay open both days, or one or the other, but must be open for at least eight hours.
“The businesses provide the cookies themselves — purchased or baked, but we prefer they’re individually wrapped, for safety,” Head said. “Some buy pre-packaged cookies and decorate the bags. I have a member who has an actual baker who puts their business logo on their cookie. People really get into it.”
For more information, call 573-358-4000 or email btchamberofcommerce@yahoo.com.
This year’s sponsors who are making the Cookie Trail happen are Box Drop Bonne Terre, First State Community Bank, B&D Auto Parts-Car Quest, A1 Home Care, Potential Therapy Services, Save-A-Lot, Subway of Bonne Terre, Pharmax Pharmacy, Orthopedic Associates and Hubs Pub.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
