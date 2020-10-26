Bonne Terre set for Cookie Trail

Anyone who needs a break from pandemic woes, election acrimony and economic volatility can look forward to …cookies. Lots of cookies. Two weeks from Friday.

The Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Cookie Trail is in the works for Nov. 13-14, and there’s still time for businesses to claim a spot on the cookie trail map if they contact the Chamber, 573-358-4000, before close of business on Friday, Oct. 30. To become a map-stop, the cost is $25 for Bonne Terre Chamber members and $45 for non-member businesses.

What’s a cookie trail? A sugar-rush of visiting businesses, collecting stamps, munching on free cookies and shopping.

Sweet-toothed participants obtain a map of cookie-serving businesses —which are mostly in Bonne Terre— and visit enough of them between Friday and Saturday to gain entry in a drawing for “Bonne Terre Bucks,” which can be spent at area businesses. The visits can be done on one day, or split between Friday and Saturday.

Bonne Terre Chamber’s executive director, Leigha Head, said last year, they gave out three, $100 certificates for local loot.