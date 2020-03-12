Bowen named Student of the Month

Mackenzie Bowen is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for March as announced by the Farmington Elks Lodge 1765.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bowen is the daughter of Mark and Debbie Bowen. She is active in the National Honor Society and Pep Club. She also serves as an A+ Tutor and has been active in fundraising for project graduation. She has been on the Principal’s Honor Roll each year and has participated in the Mineral Area Art Show, in which she placed second in 2019.

Bowen, who works at a daycare in Bismarck, plans to attend Mineral Area College for two years before transferring to a program to study pediatric nursing. She also plans to obtain a license to be an EMT.

She will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year, which will be awarded on May 3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0