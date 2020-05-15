Boy in critical condition after accidental shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound in what is believed to be an accidental shooting Thursday night.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at a residence in the 1000 block of Center Street in Bismarck at 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

Lifesaving measures were administered on scene, and the patient was transported by ambulance to Children's Hospital in St. Louis, where at this time the patient is listed in critical condition.

The shooting victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body. Throughout the investigation thus far, it appears to be an accidental shooting.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

