{{featured_button_text}}
Boyd Named Student Of The Month

Boyd

 Submitted

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 is announced that Adriana Boyd is the Bismarck High School Student Teen of the Month for May.

She has played basketball and been on the honor roll. She was a member of the Upward Bound and received the “Maximum Effort Award” in chemistry. She was a member of the Marching Indians, cheerleading and Concert Band.

She received $100 for college expenses.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments