Nicole Boyer, of Bismarck, is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members at Mineral Area College named a 2018 Coca-Cola Leader of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Boyer said the extra money is “everything” to her.
“When I got the letter and found out I’d been chosen for the scholarship, I screamed,” she said. “Not having to stress about the money while I’m attending class is a big deal to me.”
Boyer is a machine operator for MoCAP, and is studying so that she can enter the nursing program at MAC. “I know once I enter the nursing program, it’s really rigorous, and I’m not going to be able to work while I’m in it. I’m doing what I can now to prepare for that time,” she said.
The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are also encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. More than 1,200 applications were received.
A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the U.S. military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, earmarked for international students.
The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion, but also give students the opportunity to engage in society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.