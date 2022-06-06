Bracing for more pain at the pump

As fuel prices continue to climb around the world, most southeast Missouri drivers are also feeling the pain in their bank accounts.

According to a CNN article posted online, prices hit a new record as crude oil topped out at $120.99 a barrel. The national average price of gas jumped to $4.87 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA, up 25 cents from last week. Prices in St. Francois County ranged from $4.29 to $4.49.

Adam Gross, a science teacher in the Farmington School District, filled his tank at VP Racing Fuel on Ste. Genevieve Avenue in Farmington Monday.

“These prices are just difficult when you're trying to manage a budget, especially, you know, because my wife and I are both educators so we're not exactly at the top of any pay scale,” he said. “I just recently had to go up to Jefferson County, and seeing the price differential and how quickly it's changing, that’s probably the most staggering part of it.”

He said he and his wife will still take a vacation this summer, but they’re staying within Missouri. He added it’s also not lost on him that oil companies are making record profits this year.

“And when they’re making profits the way that they are, it's kind of hard to justify to all the people who don't make that kind of money,” Gross said.

According to an article by the Center for American Progress, an independent, nonpartisan policy institute, there are a variety of reasons for the stratospheric increases.

“It is hard to overstate how profitable the war in Ukraine and the resulting financial pain have been for oil executives. Companies already benefited from inflated gas prices in 2021 as the economy bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns — in fact, the top 25 companies made more than $205 billion in profits in 2021 — but the recently announced first-quarter profits for 2022 are even more astounding,” states a report by Sally Hardin and Jenny Rowland-Shea. “The top five oil companies alone — Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips—brought in more than 300% more in profits than in the first quarter of 2021. That is a total of more than $35 billion in profits in just three months. In fact, these five companies’ first-quarter profits alone are equivalent to almost 28% of what Americans spent to fill up their gas tanks in the same time period.”

One local couple who’s feeling no pain at the pump is John and Mo Bales, a Farmington couple who bought an electric car two and a half years ago. They charge the Tesla with their solar panels.

“We’re thrilled for us, but we’re so sorry for everyone else,” said Mo, a retired teacher. “We have no oil to change, or gears to lubricate and we haven’t had to buy gas. We still have our hybrid MKZ and John drives it every once in a while to keep the batteries going, but otherwise, we use the electric car.”

Mo said they’ve not done any overnight trips just because they’re still COVID-cautious, “But we’ve taken it to Perryville and back, St. Charles and back, Cape Girardeau and back, no problem. It gets about a 300-mile range.”

Mo said one of the features of their car – “We didn’t get the luxury model, by any means”—is that the GPS lets them know where charging stations are and if there are restaurants or hotels nearby. She said a charge takes about 20 minutes at a super-charging station. If they’re home, it takes maybe an hour of solar power to get a 30-mile charge.

For the rest of the American population who drive analog cars, relief won’t be coming any time soon, according to the experts. In a New York Times article written by Clifford Krauss, Chase Untermeyer, U.S. Ambassador to Qatar in the George W. Bush administration, said Biden might be traveling to Saudi Arabia to speak with the crown prince, but seldom do presidents have any bearing on fuel prices.

“Presidents may be the most powerful figure in the American government, but they cannot control the price of oil at the pump,” Untermeyer was quoted in the article. “Even if prices do go down for reasons out of his control, President Biden probably won’t get much credit for it, either.”

Biden could, as many Republicans have urged, open federal lands and waters for drilling and open pipeline development to increase domestic oil production and Canadian imports, but it’s predicted that would invite political and social revolt from Democrats and environmentalists.

U.S. relations with the politically unrestful, oil-producing regions in Russia, Venezuela and the Middle East are discordant and also unlikely lead to any decrease in the price at the pump.

The national spokesperson for AAA, Andrew Gross, said even though the barrel price for oil is almost double from last August, a post-pandemic world wants to travel nonetheless – and for now, will not be stopped.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” Gross said in a AAA news release of June 6. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.