'Brave is Beautiful' exhibit at MAC

“I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself [or himself].”

These inspiring words by Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone perfectly sum up several Parkland residents. These people have shown bravery, courage and kindness. They are everyday people who have risen above hardship, offered service and strength to others, and are consistently selfless. They don’t view themselves as heroes yet they represent the very qualities of just that.

Mineral Area Council on the Arts recently sponsored its first-ever “Brave is Beautiful” exhibition.

Scottye Adkins, the council’s executive director, said the idea for the exhibition came from a photo exhibit that recognized veterans from Southwest Missouri. The community comments showed interest in creating a photo exhibit of heroes from the local region.

MACOA collaborated with Brandon Scheldt of Highlightpics portrait photography to recognize the diverse and strong citizens of the Parkland.

Nearly 20 people were nominated for “Brave is Beautiful,” and 10 residents were selected by the MACOA board of directors.

Nominees included frontline healthcare workers who have persevered through the pandemic, individuals who remain positive despite struggles, some battling health issues, those who always “do the right thing,” and some who volunteer and have made community betterment contributions.

The 10 nominees chosen for the “Brave is Beautiful” photo exhibit include Kevin Enderle, Ben and Vada Galvan, Kelsey Hayes, Roy Henson, Cindy Johnson, Diane Marshall, Gabrielle McCutcheon, Alison Pultz, Jim Seibert, and Luke Strege.

These individuals had a professional portrait taken by Scheldt. Those photos, along with an excerpt from each of their nominations, will be displayed at the C.H. Cozean Library at Mineral Area College from March 21 to April 1. The exhibit will then move to the Centene Center from noon to 4 p.m. on April 2. Following the close of the exhibit at the Centene Center, photos will be given to the “Brave is Beautiful” honorees.

This event is free and open to the public. Visit either of these locations to see the reasons why these local heroes were nominated.

All nominees stand out for their contribution to the community and their example to others. MACOA honors the remaining nominees: Kenneth Brewer, Lucresia Ferris, JeTaime Hovis, Scott Kirkley, Danny Joe Miller, Melanie Montgomery, Dawn Sherrill, Dorothy Visor with Kathy Crocker, and Cynthia Wampler.

Financial assistance for this project was provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

