The definition of a hero is usually someone who is greatly admired for showing courage, bravery or noble qualities.

Heroes are also everyday people, like those who rise above hardship, persevere despite adversity, offer service and strength to others, and are selfless.

But the truth is, everyone has their own idea of a hero. Who comes to mind? Nominate that person to be included in the second annual photo exhibition at Mineral Area College titled “Brave is Beautiful.”

To nominate someone, use the official form found online at www.MineralAreaArts.org. Send the form to MACOA, P.O. Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601 or email it to tgallaher@MineralArea.edu by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

For more information regarding “Brave is Beautiful,” contact Gallaher at 573-518-2125 or email tgallaher@MineralArea.edu.

The idea for this special exhibition came after a Mineral Area Council on the Arts-sponsored photo exhibit in the fall of 2020.

MACOA is collaborating again this year with Brandon Scheldt of Highlightpics portrait photography to recognize the diverse and strong citizens of the Parkland.

All nominations will be honored by recognition in a press release. Out of all nominations, 10 residents will be chosen by a committee of MACOA members and community representatives to have a professional portrait taken by Scheldt on March 17 at the Farmington Chamber of Commerce office.

According to Gallaher, many emergency responders and “those who always do the right thing were nominated for their strength during the pandemic” in last year’s “Brave is Beautiful” event.

“This year, we want to encourage people to nominate anyone they consider to be brave: foster parents, teachers, workers who are honest above everything else, survivors, etc.,” said Gallaher. “This exhibit is a celebration of the wonderful people who make up our community.”

The photos will be exhibited with an excerpt from the submitted nomination at MAC’s C.H. Cozean Library from March 20-31 during regular business hours and in MAC’s theatre lobby on March 25 before Ed Reggi’s “Whose Laugh Is It Anyway?” performance. Following the exhibit, photos will be given to the “Brave is Beautiful” nominees who were selected.