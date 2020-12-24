Bretz family's Christmas quilts are colorful stories stitched together with memories, love

Bretz came up with this activity for her family. At the time she was looking for something to do when everyone got together at Christmas. So she cut quilt blocks and bought paint. That’s how their annual tradition began.

At first, family members thought it was fun and a great idea. After a few years, some grumbled about it but everyone always had their block completed. Once the grandchildren started getting the quilts, there has been much excitement and talk about who will receive that year’s quilt.

Bretz turns adult grumbling into fun by telling the grandkids they get to open presents as soon as the quilt blocks are completed.

“There was one year that we did not do the quilt because there was a lot of grumbling,” said Bretz, “but it was such a big deal because we did not do it that I realized how important it was not only to me, but to everyone.”

She said now there is lighthearted grumbling from a few but “everyone has a block and I know that it has real meaning for them.”

Bretz said she feels each of the quilts are special.