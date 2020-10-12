Bridges slated for replacement

St. Francois County will see two new bridge replacements in the near future, with one of them being a major project in the northern part of the county.

The southbound 67 overpass at Hwy. 8 at Desloge is slated to be replaced within the next three years as part of a major infrastructure project for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The second bridge is in the western part of the county where Hwy. NN crosses Indian Creek.

In a press release, MoDOT explained that southeast Missouri travelers can soon expect to see more than 15 bridge improvement projects as part of the Bootheel Bridge Bundle design-build project. The Robertson Contractors Team, headquartered in Poplar Bluff, was selected to design and build the $21.3 million project.

The Robertson Contractors Team is comprised of Robertson Contractors Inc., Horner & Shifrin and Penzel Construction Company Inc.

“The purpose of the Bootheel Bridge Bundle project is to repair or replace 15 bridges on the Missouri Department of Transportation’s asset management plan for the Southeast District,” said Project Director Benji Philpot. “Due to the innovative nature of design-build projects, we also identified 10 more bridges as potential add-ons to increase the value of the project.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}