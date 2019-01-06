Pam’s People Profile: Steve Hartman takes CBS viewers on journeys across America with his “On the Road” series of stories. Here, Pam Clifton takes readers across the Parkland by sharing stories of local residents.
The Tibetan Monks Sacred Arts Tour, the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Junie B. Jones, Charlotte’s Web. The list is varied and extensive, and Danielle Basler has played an instrumental role in bringing this talent to the Parkland.
Basler, of Desloge, has been executive director of the Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) for the past five years. She oversees day-to-day administration and operations of the organization. In addition, she coordinates meetings of the board of directors and works to develop, plan, market and implement arts events for the community, along with the board and committees.
So how does Basler come up with ideas on who and which productions to bring to town?
Her favorite way to develop a program or event is to seek community suggestions. She feels this is a great way for MACOA to ensure they bring events to the area which the community wants to see. They do a survey after each event that allows the audience to review what they just experienced and also offer suggestions for future events.
Some of the most successful events have been a product of community suggestions, such as the Zydeco Dancehall Concert. This event was suggested by a Farmington resident after a visit to southern Louisiana.
Tibetan Monks from the Drepung Gomang Monastery performed sacred chants and completed a sand mandala in Mineral Area College’s library in September. A MAC faculty member who had a memorable experience seeing a mandala constructed when he was an undergraduate student suggested this event.
Both of these suggestions were “specific, unique, and honestly wouldn’t have been on my radar at all,” said Basler. “They both turned out to be wonderful events and were a great way to bring a different style of art to our community.”
Basler said making these events possible for the community takes lots of research. She and the board invest plenty of time at looking what other community arts agencies are presenting. They scour artist lists and sift through marketing materials from various touring agencies to find just the right performances and programs that they think will be valuable—and affordable—experiences for the community.
“We make an effort to produce a diverse series each year with a variety of genres and styles and try to include some events that are not commonly found in our area,” she said.
As for her favorite past performances, Basler said that’s tough to choose only one. She did, however, thoroughly enjoy the week she spent with the Tibetan monks as they created the colorful and intricate sand mandala. “It was amazing to see the piece grow over several days and then to be there when they swept the sand away.”
She said the art was beautiful and memorable to see, but the most interesting aspect of the week was being there for the destruction of the design after so many days of labor. “As heartbreaking as it may have been to see the work wiped away, it was moving to experience the art in such an impermanent way that it is somewhat foreign to our Western thinking.”
Basler says she’s a “sucker for providing quality arts events for kids.” She truly enjoys and looks forward to the K-12 art show at MAC each spring and the Theaterworks USA productions at Farmington’s Centene Center.
“I think there is something special about being able to support opportunities for children to create or experience art, and both of these events allow us to do this annually.”
The annual art show showcases hundreds of local students’ artwork in one place for the community to be able to view. Although the week is a long one, Basler said she and MACOA members receive much reward in seeing the excitement on the young artists’ faces when they see their work on display.
According to Basler, Theaterworks USA, a traveling theater company from New York City, does a phenomenal job of bringing storybook characters to life. Pete the Cat, a groovy blue cat who always keeps his cool and loves his white shoes, will be this spring’s production at Centene Center. The Theaterworks productions are entertaining and just the right length for young viewers.
“They’re also a great way to introduce kids to theater,” said Basler, “and I am so pleased that we’ve been able to continue bringing these tours to our area through a partnership with the City of Famrington.”
As anyone can tell, Basler loves art of any kind. She didn’t really consider art as a career until high school. She always knew she wanted to do something creative, but she didn’t really desire to be a traditional studio artist or painter. Although she enjoyed drawing, she was more interested in design principles, color theory, creating something “outside of the box,” and finding a unique way to communicate an idea. Basler didn’t know much about graphic design or that there were even people who worked as commercial artists. In college, she learned about how the computer and how it could actually be used as a tool to visually communicate.
“I should be clear that so much more goes into design than being able to use the computer, but I’m going to say that the single most important tool for me as an artist and designer is the computer, along with creative software,” said Basler. She adds that many other types of media can be used in conjunction with the computer to create a final product. “For me, that typically ends up being some sort of ink on paper.”
She continues by explaining that a designer isn’t limited to ink and traditional white stock, because some of the most interesting projects she has worked on as a designer were a combination of paper, ink, foil, diecutting and specialty papers with unique finishes and textures.
“As a designer, my favorite medium ends up being the one that ends up being the best way to achieve the desired outcome for each specific job.”
Basler earned her degree in graphic design and spent the first decade of her career as a designer in St. Louis for Dierbergs Markets’ in-house advertising department and then later for Cheree Berry Paper, a custom stationery company.
She continues to be interested in graphic design and freelances projects occasionally when opportunities arise. Specifically, she enjoys working with patterns, creating logos and identities, and successfully developing solutions to communication by visual means. “As a mother, I am also very interested in developing in my kids (and other local children) an appreciation of art and respect of creators of art.”
Basler feels that she gained her love of art and creativity from her parents, but they were not necessarily traditional artists. Her dad, Fred, has always loved to build with wood. Though he has come through with many different projects that she has asked him to make over the years, her most memorable and favorite creation was a custom-built dollhouse she received at Christmas. Actually, her dad built two, one for her and one for her sister, Ashley. Neither dollhouse was from a kit.
“I appreciate all the time and work and creativity that went into it now,” she said. The dollhouse had little shingles and spindles and bricks, all cut out and placed by hand. Her mom, Diane, is also creative and is the biggest supporter of the arts. She loves to attend art fairs and is great about supporting artists by purchasing their work. She has also always taken her daughters to local and St. Louis area performances.
“I think that’s why I’ve felt it’s important to do the same with my own kids,” Basler said.
She and husband Neil believe it’s important to expose their children, Mia, 12, and Maddox, 9, to the arts and enjoyable and age-appropriate experiences. The short distance to St. Louis provides many opportunities to attend shows at The Fox and Muny. Recently, they took a surprise family day to The Fox Theatre to see Aladdin. It was Maddox’s first time at the theater. When he found out about the trip, he wasn’t very excited about the activity. Basler says she knew he would rather run around the City Museum, but he ended up “completely engaged” throughout the show and had the most to say about it when it was over. Mia regularly takes part in the arts by taking ballet, jazz and tap classes at Ballet Arts Center and has danced in several performances of the Young People’s Performing Arts Theater. She recently started playing the clarinet in beginning band. Mia and Maddox also like to sing. Their parents have encouraged them to audition for roles in school and church performances.
“Even though they haven’t always received those lead roles, the act of taking the chance is character-building,” said Basler.
The family makes occasional trips to the Saint Louis Art Museum where they focus only on a few exhibits at a time so they can have in-depth discussions about what they see. Basler tries to get her kids talking about their own artwork as well, whether it’s an art class project or simple pencil drawing completed on a scrap of paper. She feels it’s very important to talk to them about art whether it is their own or someone else’s work. She also takes them with her to the many programs and performances brought to the community.
“I want them to be willing to try a variety of arts experiences,” she said. “They don’t have to love them all, but my hope is that through that effort, they will develop an appreciation of the arts … and hopefully even the joy of producing art in whatever form speaks to them.”
Basler feels Parkland students are fortunate to live in an area where opportunities are plentiful for arts education within the schools. She has friends in other states who have a much different story to tell regarding the level of arts education within their schools. From what she has seen locally, most of the area school districts have well-rounded and vibrant arts programs in visual art, vocal music and instrumental music. “My hope is that these opportunities continue to exist for our local students in public schools as research has shown that the fine arts have an important role to play in providing our children a well-rounded education.”
In addition, Basler loves that this area has many opportunities outside of school as well. She, too, grew up dancing at BAC and YPPAT. “I think that they do great work in bringing a lot of our community together to put on quality performances.” She said the area is lucky to have many other dance studios who also do a great job to teach their students a variety of dance styles.
MAC is another great option for the community. The fine arts department does much to support their enrolled students as well as local artists and musicians. The college’s music department has a community band and choir, where musicians of a wide range of ages come together to make wonderful music. It’s also not uncommon to see a high school music student performing with high school music directors, retired music directors, or community members who began making music before the high school student was even born.
“It’s wonderful to see musicians at all different stages of life come together and play,” Basler said.
The fine arts department also has opportunities for older residents from the community to participate in classes through the college's Senior Scholars program.
“From painting to steel drums to drawing and more, the Senior Scholars program is a great way that the college supports artists of all ages.”
As artist Thomas Kinkade, nicknamed the Painter of Light, said so perfectly, “Art transcends cultural boundaries.”
Basler has managed to do just that—bring together the young and the old, the inexperienced and experienced artists, local and aboard, to speak the same language—the love and appreciation of art.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.