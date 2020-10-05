Bringing comedy home

Live events have been a challenge since COVID-19 became the pandemic we know today, but stand-up comic and comedy show producer Nate Barron of St. Francois County is getting creative to keep comedy alive.
This Saturday, Barron tried something new, bringing out five stand-up comics along with himself to perform a private show at a private birthday party.
Barron said with everything going on, people have to come up with new ideas and have to have some ingenuity when it comes to live entertainment.
"I’ve been doing stand-up comedy in the area for about three years and obviously, due to circumstances, a lot of people have to adjust and acclimate,” Barron said. “Part of that acclimation is, I had a couple of friends talking about their son's 18th birthday party and their other son's graduation party coming up. I jokingly said ‘hey, what do you think of us doing a stand-up comedy show.’”
Barron said he had never done a private show at a house.
“I’ve always kept it kind of professional and using some sort of Hubs, VFW, Spokes all of that,” Barron said. “She said ‘yeah that kind of sounds cool’ and about a week later she contacted me and said they were interested and she actually mentioned it to other people and they were really interested in the idea, saying it’s a really good idea for them as well.”
Barron said Saturday night's show was running just like a professional show with PA, lights, professional microphones, and he had four professional comedians come in from St. Louis.
“I’m doing everything I can to mimic a real comedy club,” Barron said. “I’ve never really messed with it because I’ve always preferred the professional atmosphere of a venue but times have changed.”
Since venues are hard to come by, Barron is bringing that professional atmosphere he loves straight to the homes of his customers. He said his shows are fun but he runs a tight ship to keep the comedy club atmosphere.
“In the theory of a comedy club or a theater there is a dark room and illuminated stage for the comic, as well as a PA so that all attention is focused on them,” Barron said. “I want people to feel like it is a comedy club.”
Barron said he knows how to write shows and certain things cannot be avoided but there are things that can be done to conjure the feel of a comedy club.
“Start time is about 8:30 or 8:45 p.m., I was serious about that because I don’t want to get going around 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. because we are just competing, combat comedy with people,” Barron said. “I’ve had a lot of shows in the area where they’ve had a blast but, if you had fun it’s all that matters is they had fun. But there is a way to mitigate. Steve Martin says, ‘distraction is comedy’s number-one worst enemy.’”
The comedy club feel was definitely there as the basement was transformed. There were no lawn chairs— Barron brought in chairs and had them lined up and socially-distanced for the show.
“This is something people could get on board with and really embrace,” Barron said. “A wholesome party for their kids, how it is feasible and the fun it is.”
Barron's experience allows him to bring out comedians who have performed throughout St. Louis and Southeast Missouri at clubs such as Funny Bone, Back Door Comedy Club and Helium Comedy Club.
Vincent Opper, Adam Thacker, Mike Ratcliff, Andrew Gaffigan and Brad Wilford joined Barron in entertaining the crowd Saturday.
Barron said this is a new area for him to branch into while continuing to find venues to hold events.
Currently Barron is working on planning a Comedy Night at the Farmington Amvets at 8 p.m., Nov. 14.
"I'm wanting to do a charity," Barron said. "I'm thinking for service dogs or dogs that have retired from overseas or any action."
Barron said incorporating a charity is obviously coming in the near future and is something important to him. He said he wants to take what he has been doing the last three years and parlay it into this other facet that can be cool, fun and successful for the area.
For more information on Nate Barron and upcoming comedy events, find him on Facebook, reach out to him at 573-430-4750 or email barron.nate@yahoo.com.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
