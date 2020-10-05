Bringing comedy home

Barron said Saturday night's show was running just like a professional show with PA, lights, professional microphones, and he had four professional comedians come in from St. Louis.

“I’m doing everything I can to mimic a real comedy club,” Barron said. “I’ve never really messed with it because I’ve always preferred the professional atmosphere of a venue but times have changed.”

Since venues are hard to come by, Barron is bringing that professional atmosphere he loves straight to the homes of his customers. He said his shows are fun but he runs a tight ship to keep the comedy club atmosphere.

“In the theory of a comedy club or a theater there is a dark room and illuminated stage for the comic, as well as a PA so that all attention is focused on them,” Barron said. “I want people to feel like it is a comedy club.”

Barron said he knows how to write shows and certain things cannot be avoided but there are things that can be done to conjure the feel of a comedy club.