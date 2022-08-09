Bryan shares his healing journey with Desloge chamber members

Desloge Chamber of Commerce members met last Tuesday, hearing from City Administrator Dan Bryan on his journey of playing catch in honor of his late son Ethan Bryan.

Bryan thanked everyone for coming out to listen to the story of how “Baseball Seams to Heal” and how unfortunate it is for him to be standing there and talking to the crowd, saying otherwise life would be continuing on as normal with preparing for Ethan’s senior year of school and summer baseball.

Ethan had not always attended West County, and originally had attended North County before asking to move to West County to focus on baseball, as West County has a fall and spring season. When Ethan started at West County in seventh grade, Bryan said it was an instant family atmosphere, and it was like Ethan had attended his entire life.

On Sept. 15, 2020, the West County baseball team went out to Kingston and played a game where Ethan had gone 3-4. Bryan remembered parting with Ethan as Ethan was going to spend the night at his mother’s house. Bryan texted Ethan a couple of times during the night telling him how proud he was of Ethan’s playing, and how the hard work was paying off.

“I told him I loved him, and he replied, ‘I love you too. Thanks’,” said Bryan, “And that was at 9:09 p.m. I didn’t know that was going to be our last conversation.”

On Sept. 16, 2022, the game against Lesterville had been cancelled and Ethan had a practice instead.

“I remember driving home after work and I looked at the dash on the truck and it said 4:41 p.m., and I thought I’ve got time to go away and catch the last few minutes of practice.”

It wasn’t unusual for him to catch practice.

Bryan remembers getting there just in time for Ethan to bat. Ethan then sent it to the right centerfield gap and practice was over.

“When he did, he went to home to pick up his bat, and he picked his bat up and he looked at me and he smiled and waved.”

Bryan said Ethan had never done it before as he usually gave a head-nod.

Ethan stayed behind for a bullpen session, and Bryan went home and expected to see Ethan later at home.

Instead, Bryan received a phone call saying his son was in an accident, and when he arrived he could tell the situation was not good. When the trucks repositioned on the highway and Ethan’s body was covered with a sheet, Bryan said he knew his life with Ethan had ended.

Not long afterward, West County High School Principal Levi Rawson gave him what started the journey of healing for Bryan as it was a book titled “A Year of Playing Catch” by Ethan D. Bryan.

“I remember just instantly crying, you know. How am I looking at a book that’s about baseball? The thing that my son loved to do the most, and they’re talking about catch? That’s one thing that he and I would share all the time. And why in the world is this the same name as my son? All these things are just rushing through me,” revealed Bryan.

Bryan did not open the book until December 2021, which he said shocks a lot of people. Before starting the book, he started going to church at The Bridge in Leadington in 2020, and began the process of healing. As he began to read the book, on New Year's Eve he reached out to get lunch with a man who had lost his son in June 2021.

After speaking to the man, Bryan called up the author of the book, and realized this is what he needed to do. While reading the book, the idea of how this would be a great way to honor Ethan crossed his mind, and realized this was a way he could heal.

“There’s something about having that catch; that there are no expectations. There’s no judgment,” explained Bryan. “It’s just that repetitive, rhythmic, toss of the ball. And before you know it, you feel like you’re 9 years old and thinking about your memories.”

Bryan said throughout his time of playing catch, many people have told him their life stories, even when the person playing had not originally planned on sharing.

The original goal was to do 365 sessions of catch, explaining how he had not wanted to do 365 consecutive sessions of catch because of the pressure, the stress, and the obligation. As of the chamber meeting, Bryan said he was on session 250.

During the session of catch, Bryan does not use a script or have an agenda, he just wants it to be as natural as can be.

“My only goal was I wanted to get Ethan’s face out there. I wanted to get Ethan’s story out there.”

Ethan’s story has been seen across the nation. Besides local news publications and stations picking the story up, it was also picked up in St. Louis, to The Athletic in New York City, ESPN Sports Center, and even by Major League Baseball. Bryan is getting calls and messages from all over the country..

The story caught the attention of the MLB and St. Louis Cardinals, who wanted Bryan to throw out the first pitch. The date decided upon by the Cardinals was June 24, and the MLB wanted to see Bryan on June 24 and June 25 for a feature story, and then the Cardinals on June 26 and June 27 for a feature story. At this point, the two were not working together.

June 24 would have been Ethan’s 18th Birthday.

Between individual and team catches, there are times Bryan is playing catch with a large number of people per session.

“When I have a lot of people, I always limit it to nine catches,” Bryan said, explaining the significance behind it as it was Ethan’s number.

Bryan uploads the story of his catches to his Facebook page.

Once he had finished speaking to the chamber, Bryan offered to play a round of catch with anyone who was interested as he had brought the gloves with him, and a ball recovered from Ethan’s car, which has been used in every session.

The chamber meeting began with Chamber Vice President Justin Wilkinson welcoming the attendees and informing them of upcoming events, including the Labor Day Picnic. The picnic starts on Sept. 2 and ends on Sept. 5. The theme this year is celebrating Mineral Area College’s 100th anniversary.

According to Wilkinson, the band Sweetwater Holler will kick off the picnic, with GTO headlining on Sept. 5. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are still available.

During events through the year, the chamber has been collecting money in order to donate the money raised to a charity. This year, Wilkinson presented a check for $736 to the AuBuchon Family Foundation. The AuBuchon Family Foundation was founded three years ago in hopes to bridge the funding gap for local fire departments. The foundation has helped nearly every fire department in St. Francois County, and just recently donated to a new training facility.

West County Superintendent Kevin Coffman took the microphone next, saying he would keep his speech about West County short in order to give Bryan the time he deserves. While West County is a smaller district, Coffman explained the district was fortunate to have a supportive board, and a community of parents and kids who are always there.

Coffman started to introduce Bryan by explaining how special the journey he currently is on, and just how much of an impact the healing journey is having on other people.