BTPD investigating after man found dead in cemetery
BTPD investigating after man found dead in cemetery

  • Updated
Investigation
File

Authorities are conducting an investigation after a deceased man was found in a van parked in the Bonne Terre Cemetery Sunday afternoon.

Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert said at about 4 p.m. someone contacted police to investigate a van in the cemetery. It was reported an unresponsive person was in the van.

When police arrived, it was determined the man, who was in his mid-40s and originally from the Bonne Terre area, had been deceased for several hours. Calvert said they roped the area off and processed the vehicle. He said the man had no obvious marks or injuries and the van was registered to the man.

Calvert said an autopsy was conducted Monday. He said they are waiting on the results of the autopsy and toxicology.

