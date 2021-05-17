Buddy Ball hits it out of the park

"The goals of the league have always been to stay safe, have fun, make new friends and learn a little about baseball," Bowman said. "I believe we reach those goals every year and even exceeded all of them."

Bowman said she loves seeing the increase of confidence of the players game after game. She said most of them are reluctant to play at first, but after a few games, they become very comfortable while playing.

"Another highlight is seeing the buddies grow in their confidence and leadership," Bowman said. "We could not do this without our buddies. They have one of the most important jobs in our league."

Bowman said one buddy in particular caught her attention on Saturday.

"This is his third year being a buddy," Bowman said. "The first year, I remember he was pretty quiet and looked to the adults for ideas on what he needed to do.

"But on Saturday he was not signed to a specific player. He noticed that one of the players was really reluctant to go out onto the field and he walked up to him and said 'hey, I can be your buddy if you want.' The player then followed him onto the field. This was a huge step for this player and meant a lot to his parents."