Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Ethan Ross Buerck recently took part in the American Legion Boys State of Missouri. On the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

Buerck was selected for participation based on leadership, citizenship, academics, and character during his junior year at Farmington High School.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Boys State is a pure democracy in that all citizens may vote and are eligible to hold office. The program is designed to educate and train Missouri’s young leaders in functional citizenship, leadership, and government. Nearly 1,000 student leaders build and entire state government in a single week.

Buerck is the son of David and Sarah Buerck and was sponsored by Ozark Federal Savings & Loan.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments