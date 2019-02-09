Try 1 month for 99¢

Six cats at the Desloge Pound; 10 cats at the Farmington Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Long-haired black cat

Long-haired gray/white cat

Tabby/white kitten

Long-haired orange kitten

Tortoiseshell cat

Male orange cat

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male orange/white kitten

Male black cat

Female calico cat

Tabby cat

Black/white young adult cat

Tabby young adult cat

Female black/white cat is a year old is very friendly. Goes by the name "Smokey."

Male orange cat is a year old and friendly.

Male orange young adult cat is friendly.

Siamese young adult cat is very scared

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

"Skittles,” a gray/white long-haired neutered male, is 2 years old and skittish with strangers.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

