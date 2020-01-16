{{featured_button_text}}
Burgin promoted to VP of Human Relations

Burgin

 Submitted photo

Cap America recently announced the promotion of Sarah Burgin to vice president of Human Relations. Burgin, who joined the company in 2015 as the director of HR, has proven to be a key addition to the company leadership team, according to a press release issued by the manufacturer.

In her new position, Burgin will be playing a larger role in strategic staffing plans such as compensation, benefits, budgets and employee engagement.

She will report to company President Mark Gammon who said, “The position of VP of HR is crucial as they align workforce practices with our business strategy. Hiring, developing and engaging top talent is essential to any organization’s success and Sarah has proven she not only is an excellent human resource leader but a real change agent as our company continues to grow.”

Cap America originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in-stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA-made knit products at a very competitive price. Cap America can be contacted via phone at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com.

