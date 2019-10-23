Whether it is the proper way to wait for a bus to stop, getting off a bus at a stop, dealing with other traffic or exiting a bus during an emergency, Farmington School District Transportation Manager Stacy Williams is supervising training sessions this week with students about school bus safety.
National School Bus Safety Week is the third full week of October of every year.
“They are going over emergency procedures of what you would do to exit the bus,” she said. “Then they are going over expectations, how they need to behave on the bus.”
According to Williams, it can be the child’s responsibility to help their parents to be safe when interacting with school buses.
“A lot of times, if they miss the bus, the parent will just drop the student off behind the bus,” she said. “We want the students to understand it is their job to explain to the parents that they cannot do that, we cannot see the car behind us, we cannot see them coming up beside the bus. That’s why when a bus comes up to the bus stop, all the kids are in front of the bus so that we are able to see them.
“We have so many close calls where parents … they will follow the bus and when the bus will stop and they will say ‘run up.' We cannot see them and there are accidents all over the U.S. of kids getting run over. We want them to understand it is your job to tell your parents that.”
Williams is not aware of any injuries to students from accidents in the Farmington School District, although there have been instances of minor bus accidents.
As part of school bus safety, bus drivers have certain requirements mandated by federal law, Williams said. Drivers are required to possess a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and a school bus endorsement.
“They have eight hours of safety training every year that is required by the state,” she said. “Of course, we offer more than that. It ensures everyone that they are being taught every year about safety and what to do and what not to do and how to keep our kids safe. They also are randomly drug tested. We have to do a background check on them and their driving record, and a physical every year.”
Williams has warned the drivers that the new CBD products being sold could be a problem. Even though the products are over-the-counter and supposed to only have a 0.3 percent or less THC content, it could potentially cause a failure on a drug test and lead to an automatic termination. There also are certain prescriptions that even though they are physician-approved, they cannot be used by bus drivers and that includes any medical marijuana prescriptions.
Training sessions also stress the importance of the students' behavior on the school buses. Drivers can have difficulty with traffic and student discipline at the same time, Williams observed.
“It’s trying to ensure that their behavior reflects the driver, how they drive,” she said. “If the driver is constantly dealing with discipline in their mirror, then their eyes aren’t on the road. Parents will call and say my kid got hit on the bus or this happened and your driver didn’t do anything about it. If the driver didn’t know about it, [it probably wasn’t seen], you want my driver’s eyes to be on the road.”
With all of today’s driver and pedestrian distractions, Williams explained a system the school has adopted to deal with students crossing roads to enter or exit buses.
“We have such a hard time right now with people texting,” she said. “You know they are not paying attention, so when you come up to a bus stop and you’re stopped, we do a thumb’s up procedure for any student that has to cross in front of our bus.
"When they get off the bus, they have to look at the bus driver and do a thumbs up. When they get to Lincoln Middle School and high school, it’s more of a challenge, they feel like they are too big for that. Well, they have their ear buds in, there’s a lot of distractions for them, their phone, they’re walking around with their Chromebook, they need to look at us to make sure, and if not we definitely do a write-up because it’s a safety issue for them not to look at us.”
The signal is specific to the driver and student to prevent any misreading by other traffic.
“If you do a wave, then another car might mistake that, but a thumbs up and you’re looking directly at the student, that’s giving them the OK to cross,” said Williams. “We’ve had so many close calls where the bus is stopped, the kids are off there, and there’s a car behind the bus, their wanting to pass, the driver is looking forward making sure that traffic stops and here you have one coming along the side of you. People are in such a hurry now.”
With the responsibility of safely moving students twice a day and the many requirements of drivers, Williams says that Farmington is constantly short of bus drivers.
“We are always looking for bus drivers, we can train them with the expectation that they will drive for us,” she said. “It’s only part-time, we don’t have any benefits. If someone is out there looking for extra work, we would love to have them. We don’t have enough people.”
