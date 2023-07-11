MRV Banks recently announced it has hired Brandi Bonner as a new card services operations specialist.

“Brandi’s skills will provide the support MRV Banks needs to continue providing our customers with high-quality products,” said MRV Banks’ Senior Vice President and Market President Robbie Guard. “We are pleased to be adding an individual with the skill and experience needed to successfully enhance our operations and meet our goals for growth and customer satisfaction.”

Bonner's role will directly involve the development of the infrastructure of card services and the movement of money. She has more than six years of experience in the banking industry before joining MRV Banks and holds a bachelor's degree in psychology. Drawing from her combined experience as a loan processor, customer service specialist and legal assistant, Bonner is said to be poised to drive impactful outcomes as a card services operations specialist.

"As a professional in the banking industry, I understand the larger impact of what we do," said Bonner. "We have the power to provide unique financial opportunities that make a significant difference in the lives of individual consumers."

She recently celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with her husband Chase and is a proud parent to their 1-year-old son Riley. Her commitment to her family and community involvement is driven by her faith and attendance at the Bethel Assembly of God. In her free time, she likes to bake and has won a few writing competitions.

Founded in 2007, MRV Banks is one of the fastest-growing banks in Missouri. With more than $650 million dollars in assets, it is the 49th largest bank in the state of Missouri out of 215 state-chartered banks. MRV Banks has locations in Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau, Festus, and its newest location in St. Charles.