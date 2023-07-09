Great Mines Health Center recently announced that Angela Kearns has been appointed as the new chief operating officer beginning Aug. 1.

Angela Kearns is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) in the state of Missouri. She first obtained her bachelor of social work (BSW) degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), in August 2011. She continued at UMSL to complete her master of social work (MSW) degree along with a graduate certificate in nonprofit organization and management, in August 2012. She obtained her medication awareness recover specialist (MARS) certificate in April 2019 to provide medication assisted treatment (MAT) education and support to those struggling with substance use disorders.

Kearns has served on the board for the Missouri National Association of Social Workers (NASW) for one term, 2010-2011, and has volunteered for various community activities and agencies connected to social and behavioral health needs of Washington and St. Francois counties.

Kearns has a history of working with many different populations, including school social work, hospice, involuntary committed sex offenders deemed more than likely to offend again, along with adolescents and adults of all ages for various behavioral health needs.

She served as the clinical director of a residential youth facility for a term of more than three years. During this time, Kearns implemented and ran all aspects of the clinical department along with providing group and crisis counseling to residents and families.

Kearns is currently the manager of behavioral health at Great Mines Health Center and provides individual and family counseling to patients of all ages as well.

Kearns and her husband Josh live with their seven children near the township of Belgrade. When not working at Great Mines, she and her family stay busy working on and enjoying their small farm together.