Washington County Memorial Hospital was recently surprised with a generous donation of $380,000 from the trust of the late Monica Koch of Cadet. This unexpected gift will greatly benefit the hospital and the community it serves, according to a hospital spokesperson.

“The hospital staff and administration are thrilled and grateful for this contribution, which will help fund important medical equipment and facility upgrades,” reads a news release from the hospital. “Monica Koch's philanthropic gesture highlights what was most important to her during her lifetime, the health and wellbeing of her community.”

Monica Rita Koch was born in a log cabin on January 23, 1923, to the late Anthony (Tony) and Irene Koch of Happy Hollow (Cadet), Missouri. One of 16 children, Koch was raised on a family farm. She attended St. Joachim Catholic School through 8th grade and then boarded at Ursuline Academy for girls in Arcadia for high school. She was graduated from St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis in 1945 and earned her bachelor's degree from St. Louis University in public health nursing in 1947.

Upon graduation, she immersed herself in public health nursing in the boot heel of Missouri. In 1961 she received her M.S.N from Catholic University of America with a focus on mental health for public health nursing.

She subsequently spent three years as a supervising public health nurse in Maryland, just outside of Washington D.C. She was then recruited to work as director of public health nursing for San Mateo County in California where she worked until her retirement. Monica moved back to Missouri in 2015, living at the Sarah Community in Bridgeton.

The Koch family celebrated her 100th birthday with nieces and nephews this past year. The Sarah Community had a second 100th 'birthday party for her with her residential friends. Monica was old enough to make the "Smucker's jar" and she received a birthday card from President Joe and wife Jill Biden.

Monica passed away on February 8, 2023. She leaves behind a sister and 50 nieces and nephews, many of whom live in the St. Louis and Potosi area.

“Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” -Leo Buscaglia

“Washington County Memorial Hospital is humbled to receive such a generous gift and commits to spend the money to support Monica’s legacy of providing high quality healthcare and community service to all in need,” reads the press release issued from Washington County Memorial Hospital.