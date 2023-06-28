The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting celebration for Legacy Hospice recently.

The event saw a huge turnout with Legacy Hospice hosting a food truck on site and having plenty of giveaways inside the office.

“The ribbon cutting was a big success,” Branch Administrator Allison Cureton said. “It was so nice to see such a great turnout from the community. The majority of our employees were able to be there as well as several of their family members, our medical directors, volunteers, several area nursing home staff, in-home care agencies, our contracted DME company, Madison County Chamber members, our public administrator, the mayor of Fredericktown, and Legacy hospice corporate staff. I’m sure I’m missing mentioning someone, but our employees had a great time interacting with everyone and we all felt so blessed to see the support given to us.”

Legacy Hospice was previously known as Safe Harbor Hospice. In February, Legacy Hospice, which has 20 different locations across 7 states purchased Safe Harbor Hospice.

Cureton said, both Safe Harbor Hospice and Legacy Hospice saw the acquisition as a good fit with both companies having similar missions to provide quality of life through compassionate care.

“Throughout the transition process from Safe Harbor to Legacy Hospice, the Fredericktown branch was able to retain all of their great employees,” Cureton said. “The same great employees that provided care through Safe Harbor Hospice are now just under a new name.”

Cureton said, there are several policies/practices in place to ensure that the same quality of care will be maintained, including: quick referral to admission time, admitting patients to hospice regardless of their ability to pay, daily skilled nursing visits for 4-7 days after admission to ensure proper symptom management and education, 24/7 on call staff, and offering comfort measures that many hospices do not provide such as TPN, palliative radiation, blood transfusions, BiPAP, and CPAP noninvasive ventilation.

“I worked for Safe Harbor Hospice for 11 years and always stood by the great care we provided,” Cureton said. “While that has been the foundation for my hospice care, I have learned so much these last several months through Legacy Hospice. Their decisions, policies, and standards of practice are all centered around what is best for the patients we serve. I am so excited to see how the communities we serve will benefit from this acquisition. Legacy Hospice is able to offer many services that other hospices don’t.”

Looking to the future, Legacy Hospice’s goal is to work towards being recognized by the community as the best hospice company due to having the best quality of care.

Cureton said they love to provide education to anyone interested in the services Legacy Hospice offers. Anyone with questions or who would like to learn about services offered by Legacy Hospice can call 1-877-404-7478.