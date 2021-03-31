Businesses partner for another free event Saturday

Even though it rained, food truck owners who participated still had fun serving free, fresh-off-the-flattop pancakes and homemade donuts in February.
That event raised nearly $900 which was donated to Shared Blessings, a faith-based ministry established to provide temporary shelter for men, women and families who are homeless in St. Francois County.
Now, Lunch Lady Food Truck owners Tom and Julie Abel, and Grandma’s Sugar Shack owner Misti Barnhouse are partnering again with Bonne Terre Save A Lot to repeat the success on Saturday, noon-2 p.m., in the Bonne Terre Save A Lot parking lot.
The Abels will serve pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips and drinks, while Barnhouse will give away cotton candy to the kids. The plan is to also have the Easter Bunny available to visit with the kids.
“This is just another one of our events so we can continue to give back to our community,” said Clint Price, manager of Bonne Terre Save A Lot. “Hopefully the weather will cooperate and it will be a good day.”
Tom said he and wife Julie are eagerly anticipating this event because they genuinely enjoyed working the first one.
“This is a great opportunity for us to give back to the people who generously support us,” he said. “We’re blessed to be part of such an amazing and generous community.”
Barnhouse said she’s grateful to participate in giving back to the community for supporting small businesses, including hers.
The group has decided to do free community events about four times a year.
First State Community Bank is the financial sponsor for the event.
All monetary donations raised Saturday will be given to Hope 4 Autism. The nonprofit organization is hosting its sixth annual event, Autos 4 Autism, on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bonne Terre Drag Strip at 7640 Black Berry Lane. This drag racing event increases funds to help people with autism learn new vocational and social skills through the Visions of Hope Training Program.
“This organization is near to our hearts with our son Caleb, who has autism,” said Price.
