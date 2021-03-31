Businesses partner for another free event Saturday

Even though it rained, food truck owners who participated still had fun serving free, fresh-off-the-flattop pancakes and homemade donuts in February.

That event raised nearly $900 which was donated to Shared Blessings, a faith-based ministry established to provide temporary shelter for men, women and families who are homeless in St. Francois County.

Now, Lunch Lady Food Truck owners Tom and Julie Abel, and Grandma’s Sugar Shack owner Misti Barnhouse are partnering again with Bonne Terre Save A Lot to repeat the success on Saturday, noon-2 p.m., in the Bonne Terre Save A Lot parking lot.

The Abels will serve pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips and drinks, while Barnhouse will give away cotton candy to the kids. The plan is to also have the Easter Bunny available to visit with the kids.

“This is just another one of our events so we can continue to give back to our community,” said Clint Price, manager of Bonne Terre Save A Lot. “Hopefully the weather will cooperate and it will be a good day.”

Tom said he and wife Julie are eagerly anticipating this event because they genuinely enjoyed working the first one.