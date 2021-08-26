Businesses place friendly bet on Friday's North County/Farmington football game

On Friday night, two rival football teams, North County and Farmington, will face off on the field.

Two local businesses are using the rivalry as a fun opportunity to raise money for a good cause.

On Thursday, Servpro of Farmington was called out by a local competitor, Bryant Restoration, on a friendly wager on the North County vs. Farmington football game in the amount of $500 to go to charity.

Not only did Servpro call their bet, they raised it by $4,500, betting on the Farmington football team.

If North County loses, Bryant Restoration, based in Bonne Terre, will give $5,000 to St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department’s Shop With a Cop program.

If Farmington loses, Servpro will have to give $5,000 to Shop With a Cop.

“I couldn’t imagine a better place for the money to go to than Shop With a Cop,” Kyle Short, the owner of Servpro of Farmington, said. “I have participated with the organization during my time as a police officer and afterwards during my years in business.

“Once you see the joy in a child’s eyes who may have never had a Christmas present, you never forget that feeling.”