Businesses place friendly bet on Friday's North County/Farmington football game
On Friday night, two rival football teams, North County and Farmington, will face off on the field.

Two local businesses are using the rivalry as a fun opportunity to raise money for a good cause.

On Thursday, Servpro of Farmington was called out by a local competitor, Bryant Restoration, on a friendly wager on the North County vs. Farmington football game in the amount of $500 to go to charity.

Not only did Servpro call their bet, they raised it by $4,500, betting on the Farmington football team.

If North County loses, Bryant Restoration, based in Bonne Terre, will give $5,000 to St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department’s Shop With a Cop program.

If Farmington loses, Servpro will have to give $5,000 to Shop With a Cop.

“I couldn’t imagine a better place for the money to go to than Shop With a Cop,” Kyle Short, the owner of Servpro of Farmington, said. “I have participated with the organization during my time as a police officer and afterwards during my years in business.

“Once you see the joy in a child’s eyes who may have never had a Christmas present, you never forget that feeling.”

Bryant Restoration Owner Reggie AuBuchon agrees it is a great cause. At first, he countered with a $1,000 offer but decided it was worth the increase to $5,000 as Bryant Restoration’s team also helps out with Shop With a Cop every year.

Shop With a Cop raises money year-round to help children from low-income families in St. Francois County. Schools and social workers pick the children. The children receive $100 tax-free to shop at Walmart with a law enforcement officer or another volunteer.

“My hope is that this brings greater awareness to such a wonderful organization and prompts others to give graciously to it each year,” Short said. “480 children benefited from the program last year, making their Christmas one they will never forget.”

The game is at Farmington High School on Friday night, with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Deputies will be at the game selling raffle tickets for a four-wheeler, which is another fundraiser for Shop With a Cop.

