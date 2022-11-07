Businesses team up to offer a free veterans meal; sponsors welcome

Three local businesses are teaming up with the community to show their appreciation to veterans 4-6 p.m. Friday.

Food trailers The Rolling Dumplin Pot and The Lunch Lady food truck, combined with Park Hills business Slauterhouse Craft Parlour, want to provide local veterans with free food and a drink to show their appreciation for their service and sacrifices.

People are needed to sponsor area veterans. To do this, email Krystal Kaiser-Barton at TheRollingDumplinPot@gmail.com or stop by her food trailer anytime.

“The more sponsors we get, the better our event will be for our veterans,” said Barton.

The businesses will offer veterans a choice of a chicken and dumpling dinner, pulled pork or original cheeseburger with chips or fries, and a drink.

This veteran appreciation event will take place at Slauterhouse Craft Parlour, located at 343 W. Main in Park Hills. Even if there are not enough sponsors, veterans will still receive a free meal and drink.

For last year’s event, The Rolling Dumplin Pot fed about 110 veterans. This year, the goal is to double that amount.

“We would also love to know something about these veterans,” said Barton. “If you would like to tell a story or just let us know a little something special about you or your special veteran, please reach out, share a picture, a date or a place. We would love to share a piece of their lives with the community.”

Veterans or their families may comment on The Rolling Dumplin’s Facebook page or send an email to TheRollingDumplinPot@gmail.com.

“Please come and share the day with our veterans and show them our support,” said Barton.

Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase.