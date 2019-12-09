{{featured_button_text}}
C-Barn collecting toys for kids

C-Barn in Desloge prepares for a Dec. 14 toy drive for the "Angels Among Us" program which makes Christmas brighter for kids of all age groups. From left are Missy Burnia, Chandi House and Christel Dickenson. 

 submitted photo

C-Barn is encouraging everyone in the area to “save the date, save your appetite and bring a toy” at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 at its location in Desloge.

This year C-Barn is hosting a toy drive for the “Angels Among Us” program as a way to give to the community during the Christmas season.

In addition to the actual toy drive, there will be a 50/50 raffle, and any individual who donates a toy will have his or her name entered into a drawing for a free turkey.

Grandma’s Sugar Shack and Daddy O’s Cheese-steak will be at the toy drive to sell their food to people who come by, the Desloge Fire Department will be present and there will be free photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Everything will begin at 11 a.m., and the Mr. and Mrs. Claus photos will only last until 1 p.m.

In years past, C-Barn has always adopted a family to provide gifts for, as many people do this time of year.

However, according to C-Barn employee Missy Burnia, the Desloge location wanted to do something a little bit more this year.

“The need of people in the community is getting greater and greater each year,” said Burnia.

“So, we normally, as a store, adopt a family to give to, and as much as helping one family helps, I wanted to see if we could do more, and that’s why we are doing the toy drive,” she said.

Burnia said the store has 10 “44 ounce cup” boxes they are hoping to completely fill with toys to be given to children with the “Angels Among Us” program.

People can bring new, unwrapped toys to donate or they can “adopt a child” to give to the day of the drive.

Burnia also explained that toys for any age group are accepted because the kids who are a part of the program span a range of ages.

“Sometimes the idea of adopting a whole family to provide Christmas for can be overwhelming for some people, so we are just asking people to give what they can,” said Burnia. “This toy drive is just a place where anyone who wants to give, can, because they can give whatever it is that you can afford.”

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

