Try 1 month for 99¢
One Dies In Crash On Old Bonne Terre Road

Old Bonne Terre Road is shut down briefly Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a fatality.

 Matt Morey, Daily Journal

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a fatal crash on Old Bonne Terre Road on Wednesday afternoon. 

The crash occurred near Woodland Acres near Bonne Terre at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Emmanuel Sohn, 37, of Cadet, was heading west on Old Bonne Terre Road when it crossed the centerline before the crest of a hill. A Ford F-350 driven by Kyle Lord, 30, of Bonne Terre, was heading east and struck the car head-on. 

Sohn was pronounced dead at the scene. Lord received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South for treatment. 

The road was completely shut down for more than two hours.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matthew Morey is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3617, or at mmorey@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
28
5

Load comments