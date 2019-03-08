A Cadet man died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 21 Thursday afternoon.
One person died Thursday in a three-vehicle crash that sent a utility truck into an apartment building along Highway 21 at Eckardt Lane in Jefferson County.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Henry E. Rushing, 52, of Cadet, died in the crash. Police say he was driving a car that went into the oncoming traffic lane and hit a utility truck.
Rushing was driving a 2017 Ford Focus south on Highway 21 at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Police say his car crossed the center line and hit an oncoming commercial utility truck, a 2015 Freightliner M2 106.
The driver of the utility truck, in an effort to avoid the collision, veered to the left and hit an oncoming 2010 Chevrolet Equinox that had been traveling behind Rushing's car. The utility truck ran off the road and into an apartment building
The driver of the Equinox, Regina A. Herrington, 53, of Farmington, suffered minor injuries.
Rushing and Herrington had both been wearing seat belts, the patrol said. Ambulance workers pronounced Rushing dead at the scene. Herrington was treated by paramedics at the scene.
The driver of the truck, who also wore a seat belt, was uninjured, police say.
Investigators said Thursday night that the apartment was unoccupied when the utility truck hit it.
Ameren Missouri confirmed that the utility truck was theirs. Two Ameren workers were in the truck and both were uninjured.
