Subscribe for 17¢ / day
fatal crash

A Washington County woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident which injured two others on Sunday night, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the report, Charles Caldwell, 38, of Cadet, was travelling south on Highway 21 at Tindall Road with passenger Barbara Caldwell, 51, of Cadet, at 10:50 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The report states that Lauren Johnston, 34, of Festus, was travelling northbound when the 2002 Chrysler 200 being driven by Charles Caldwell crossed the center line and struck the 2005 Chrysler Sebring being driven by Johnston head-on.

Barbara Caldwell was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Charles Caldwell received serious injuries in the accident and was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center by Washington County Ambulance. Johnston sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by private conveyance.

None of the three involved parties were wearing their seat belts according to the report. Both vehicles’ damage is listed as total.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest reports, Charles Caldwell was cited for driving while intoxicated and for driving while revoked.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments