Nina Gilliam, Caledonia business owner, will share “Serving a Community — The Village of Caledonia, The Customers, and the Employees” as the special feature at the upcoming Women’s Connection taking place from 9:15-11 a.m., Tuesday, April 11 in the Farmington Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, at the junction of Columbia and Cayce streets.

A retired Esteé Lauder executive and marketing events trainer for 35 years, Gilliam and her husband of 40 years moved to Caledonia in 1998, and 20 years ago, became owner of the Old Mercantile. Although she couldn’t have children, Gilliam feels the Lord has blessed her with thousands of children in her life.

April’s guest speaker, Ann Stauffer, was born in Illinois but spent most of her adult life in Missouri. A former award-winning elementary teacher and workshop presenter, as well as a wife and mother of three adult children and seven grandchildren, Stauffer and her husband also enjoy traveling worldwide.

Her presentation, "Joy In The Midst Of A Storm," will seek to answer the question, “What do you do when you find yourself in a family storm, a financial storm, or a health storm?”

Reservations and cancellations are required for the $10 catered brunch. Call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 858-900-4008.