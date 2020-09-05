Caledonia woman and sisters get sweet surprise

Unbeknownst to the Franklyn sisters, Tran has been looking for her family for 20 years. Like them, she was born in Vietnam but now lives in the U.S. Her birth mom knocked on a stranger’s door in Saigon when she was just hours old. Her mom asked the woman to take care of her and the woman raised her as her own daughter.

She didn’t know she was adopted until her adoptive mom applied to a program to bring children to the U.S. that were born to U.S. soldiers during the Vietnam War. Tran and her mom moved to the U.S. and settled in California. She is now married with two children of her own. Her mom died in 2012.

"I did three or four different DNA tests and for 20 years nothing," Tran told KABC News in Los Angeles. "I always yearned for family love."

In June, Tran finally got a match: a first cousin of the Franklyn sisters, who made the connection.

“When we first found out, we were really shocked because it’s something that we've never expected to happen in our lives,” Franklyn-Walt said.