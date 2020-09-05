Caledonia woman and sisters get sweet surprise

As soon as Caledonia resident Lien Franklyn-Walt saw a picture of Margaret Tran, she knew they were related.
Just like Franklyn-Walt and her other two sisters, Tran has the trademark Franklyn dimples.
In June, Franklyn-Walt discovered that Tran was their half-sister that they had never known about.
“When we did get on the Facebook page, we almost pretty much immediately knew that she was ours,” she said.
The story made national news and appeared in a syndicated story on the Daily Journal’s website on July 11. It was only later that the local connection was made.
Franklyn-Walt is an owner of Rob’s Guns and Battlefield Family Entertainment in Leadington.
She and her sisters were born in Vietnam. Their dad, Staff Sgt. Wayne Franklyn, served eight years in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as part of the 46th Communications Squadron. There he met and married their mom, Mai. The family moved to the U.S. after the fall of Vietnam in 1974, although they spent many years abroad because of their dad’s job as a civilian contractor for the U.S. military.
Unbeknownst to the Franklyn sisters, Tran has been looking for her family for 20 years. Like them, she was born in Vietnam but now lives in the U.S. Her birth mom knocked on a stranger’s door in Saigon when she was just hours old. Her mom asked the woman to take care of her and the woman raised her as her own daughter.
She didn’t know she was adopted until her adoptive mom applied to a program to bring children to the U.S. that were born to U.S. soldiers during the Vietnam War. Tran and her mom moved to the U.S. and settled in California. She is now married with two children of her own. Her mom died in 2012.
"I did three or four different DNA tests and for 20 years nothing," Tran told KABC News in Los Angeles. "I always yearned for family love."
In June, Tran finally got a match: a first cousin of the Franklyn sisters, who made the connection.
“When we first found out, we were really shocked because it’s something that we've never expected to happen in our lives,” Franklyn-Walt said.
The sisters realized that they shared a dad with Tran, who is younger than all the sisters. Because their dad was married to their mom during the time Tran was born, the sisters decided to talk to their mom, Mai, about the situation before they reached out to Tran. Their dad passed away in 2013.
Mai, though shocked, could empathize with Tran.
“My mom was an orphan herself,” Franklyn-Walt explained. “And she's also looking for a long-lost sister that was given away when the sister was a baby. My mom's in her 70s and she's just been trying to find the sister. So when we told her about Margaret, she was really shocked. It was a lot of silence. And then I guess she processed it and she said, ‘Oh my God, we have to visit Margaret, help her find her family. I know where she's coming from not knowing where her family is and having long-lost siblings that she's been wanting to find for a long time.’”
Before contacting Tran, the sisters did look her up on Facebook. They asked their spouses and kids to look at the photos without telling them why.
“They all thought that Wanda (middle sister) and I had (done) a face swap or some kind of weird app that merges our faces together,” Franklyn-Walt said.
After talking to their mom, the sisters got the green light to reach out to Tran.
“When we did talk to Margaret, we loved her right away,” Franklyn-Walt added. “She was just so sweet.”
So far the sisters, who are spread out over the U.S., have only been able to video chat. But they plan to get together over Labor Day weekend for the first time.
“We will take our temperatures,” Frankly-Walt said. “We will be all cautious and everything, but we really want to meet each other. But we want to make sure that we're all safe, too.”
The goal now is to help Tran find her birth mom.
“We've never had to look for any family member,” Franklyn-Walt explained. “So we can only guess how heart wrenching it is … She's been looking for her family for 20 years and almost gave up hope but never did.”
Not giving up hope in the search for loved ones is one of the messages from this moving story, according to Franklyn-Walt. The other is to keep the door open.
“Please don't shut the door on any family members that you don't know about because a good thing can happen and it also helps the other people,” she said. “Just put yourself in the other person's perspective, in their shoes, and see if you can help them.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
