Caledonia's Old Village Mercantile honored

For the fourth year in a row, the Old Village Mercantile in Caledonia has been honored by the online Missouri Magazine.

The magazine does a list of “Missouri’s Best” every year.

The roundup consists of more than 400 categories like best shops, restaurants, entertainment options, etc., nominated by people throughout Missouri to showcase different businesses throughout the state.

The historic shop was named Missouri’s Best Antique Shop for the third year in a row. The first year, they won for Best Coffee Shop.

“We are excited about it,” Owner Nina Gilliam said, “just that we are being recognized.”

Besides its antiques and coffee, the Old Village Mercantile, which is listed on the National Historic Register of Places, is known for its homemade ice cream and its more than 600 varieties of old-fashioned candy and fudge.

“We say we make smiles here,” Gilliam said. “And (our customers) reward us by coming back over and over again. We've had all 50 states here, as well as 29 countries, but it's just our loyal customers that keep coming back.”

Gilliam has owned the shop for 20 years and is starting to see generations of families.