California artist to be displayed at library

The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library is holding a reception from 5 to 7 p.m., April 29, for the community to admire the artwork of Susan Reid, whose husband was prosecuting attorney for Madison County for 22 years. She now lives in California, but keeps in touch with the Fredericktown area.

Reid's artwork is full of color and whimsical in its nature. She uses both watercolor and acrylic as her favorite mediums.

On the flyer, which has been making the rounds throughout the area and on Facebook, you might have noticed a colorful bird with splashes of pink, purple and yellow and what appears to be a necklace around its neck.

"The bird on the flyer is a fat little bird on an inlet of water that is fat and wobbly and makes me laugh," Reid said. "I guess I thought he needed a necklace."

Reid said her mother was very artistic. She said her mother was not a painter, but was great at making things and tended to shine as a decorator. Reid said she herself never dreamed she would become an artist, although she has always painted and she has taken many art classes.

"My favorite painting is an acrylic of my sister and me getting our toes wet in the cold waves at the beach," Reid said. "'Happy and goofy' are fun to do because there is no right and wrong."