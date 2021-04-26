California artist to be displayed at library

The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library is holding a reception from 5 to 7 p.m., April 29, for the community to admire the artwork of Susan Reid, whose husband was prosecuting attorney for Madison County for 22 years. She now lives in California, but keeps in touch with the Fredericktown area.
Reid's artwork is full of color and whimsical in its nature. She uses both watercolor and acrylic as her favorite mediums.
On the flyer, which has been making the rounds throughout the area and on Facebook, you might have noticed a colorful bird with splashes of pink, purple and yellow and what appears to be a necklace around its neck.
"The bird on the flyer is a fat little bird on an inlet of water that is fat and wobbly and makes me laugh," Reid said. "I guess I thought he needed a necklace."
Reid said her mother was very artistic. She said her mother was not a painter, but was great at making things and tended to shine as a decorator. Reid said she herself never dreamed she would become an artist, although she has always painted and she has taken many art classes.
"My favorite painting is an acrylic of my sister and me getting our toes wet in the cold waves at the beach," Reid said. "'Happy and goofy' are fun to do because there is no right and wrong."
Reid said the time required to complete each of her paintings tends to vary, but because she really feels a passion for her craft, they usually come together pretty quickly.
"Rarely do I paint from a photo, I instead spend time thinking them up and perfecting them— the color, shadows— in my head before starting," Reid said. "I do not do preliminary sketches but do doodles or ideas. Even in school, I refused to do preliminary pictures because I would end up liking them better than the finished picture."
Reid, who grew up in El Segundo, California, moved to Columbia after graduation to attend Stephens College and the University of Missouri. This was where she met her late husband John. After he attained his law degree, they made Fredericktown their home.
The two spent the next few decades raising their three sons: John Jr., Scott and Patrick.
"My husband was prosecuting attorney for Madison County for 22 years and a partner at Schnapp, Graham and Reid," Reid said.
Sadly, in 1991, the family lost John in a car accident. One of the Reid sons, Scott, decided to follow his father's footsteps and is now an attorney at the same law firm, now called Schnapp, Fall, Silvey, Reid and Bollinger.
The other two sons found career paths of their own, with John at AT&T in Dallas and Patrick in Jefferson City with the Missouri Lottery Commission.
Shortly after her husband's passing, Reid moved back to her hometown in California where she has started a mural business. Her murals can be found on homes and businesses as well as most of the elementary schools in South Bay.
A display of Reid's artwork will be available for all to see, free of charge, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., April 29, at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
