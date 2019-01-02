A California woman with a fake ID and phony Visa Card, reportedly attempted the theft of thousands of dollars from various banking locations in St. Francois County and is suspected of completing at least one transaction before being arrested on Thursday afternoon by Bismarck Police Department.
Terasena Grayson, 31, of Stockton, California, has been charged with felony D forgery and felony E fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Grayson was being held in the St. Francois County Jail on a $25,000 bond. She was able to post bond on Friday and was released from custody.
According to the probable cause statement written by Bismarck Police Department, Grayson was suspected of a fraudulent transaction at Unico Bank in Desloge last week and matched the description of a woman who had attempted transactions at banks in Farmington and Park Hills.
It was Grayson’s description from the previous attempts that prompted bank personnel’s phone call to the police.
According to the court documents, on Dec. 27 at 12:55 p.m., the Bismarck officer was dispatched to Unico Bank, located on Cedar Street in Bismarck, for a suspicious female in the bank attempting to make a suspicious transaction.
When the officer arrived on scene, Grayson was attempting to leave the bank in her vehicle. At that time, the Bismarck officer conducted a traffic stop.
During the stop, the officer could smell burnt marijuana and asked Grayson to exit the vehicle for a search. The officer located a fraudulent identification card from Texas, evidence of substantial cash transactions at other banks, including some from out of state,more than $1,400 in cash, a small amount of marijuana, and a vape pen containing a substance that field tested positive for THC.
Grayson was taken into custody and transported to St. Francois County Jail where she was held pending the filing of formal charges. At this time, Bismarck Police Department is cooperating with several other law enforcement agencies and it is likely, according to officials, that additional charges will be filed.
