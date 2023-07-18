Police Chief Doug Calvert was surprised and honored with a plaque — and two very special iron-on patches, one of which had a punchline— commemorating 30 years of service to the City of Bonne Terre. He was acknowledged for his dedication during the council meeting on July 10.

Mayor Erik Schonhardt announced that, while Calvert was honored last year for 30 years of service in law enforcement, this year marked his 30th with the Bonne Terre Police Department. He became chief in 2005.

“He’s a hometown boy, born in Bonne Terre, graduated from North County in ’89, went to MAC for college and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University,” he said. “We thank you and we appreciate your 30 years of service to the city of Bonne Terre.”

Right after Calvert accepted the plaque and shook hands with the mayor, Alderman Ryan McClure, who also comes from a career in law enforcement that began in Bonne Terre, announced he had something else for Calvert.

“So I was just given this by Lt. (Bill) Stegall to present to you,” McClure said. “Sidenote, I just completed my 20th year in law enforcement, and Chief Calvert and Lt. Stegall played a big part, teaching me how to approach the job, bringing me up and showing me the ropes, and I just want to thank you.”

McClure said he had a couple of patches to give Calvert.

“The first being a patch of St. Michael, the patron saint of law enforcement. So make sure you wear that one,” McClure said. “And this one, I’m just gonna let you show everyone. This one, I expect you to wear this one.”

As soon as Calvert saw the patch, he cried, “Oh God,” and began laughing.

Stegall took the patch to show the crowd. It was a rendition of the chief in his familiar polo and khakis.

The council room laughed with Calvert, clapped and applauded. “There may be a disturbance in the parking lot after the meeting,” Calvert joked, looking meaningfully at McClure.

“You’re the reason we’re all here,” Stegall said to Calvert, indicating the crowd of officers attending the meeting. “We thank the council for honoring you, as well. We love this guy, he’s gone through a lot for us.”

Calvert, visibly moved, said he felt extremely humbled, thanking his fellow officers, the council, and the people of Bonne Terre.

“You know, a chief is only as good as the people who serve with them. And Bonne Terre Police Department’s family. I just happen to be #1, that’s my DSN, but we all do the same thing, we all serve together,” he said. “I’ve never served with such a great bunch of people. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together, we put our lives in each other’s hands.

“I can’t imagine ever wanting to do anything else.”